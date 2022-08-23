Everything You Need to Know About ‘Seinfeld’ Star’s Surprise Appearance on ‘The Bachelorette’

On last week’s episode of “The Bachelorette,” a preview of hometown visits showed a clip of a very familiar face (and voice). The clip showed “Seinfeld” and “Family Guy” star, Patrick Warburton, joining Rachel Recchia and one of her suitors, Zach Shallcross, at their family visit.

Warburton is probably most famous for his portrayal of Elaine Benes’ (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) on-and-off again boyfriend, David Puddy, on the popular sitcom, “Seinfeld.” According to IMDB, he also starred on another sitcom called “Rules of Engagement” from 2007 to 2013.

“Family Guy” fans know Warburton as the voice of Joe Swanson, and Disney fans recognize his distinctive vocal talents from “The Emperor’s New Groove” and “The Emperor’s New School.”

What Did Warburton Say?

Speculation as to whether that really was Warburton in the preview, and how he is related to Shallcross, swarmed social media last week. All questions were answered on episode seven when Shallcross introduced Warburton as “Uncle Pat.” In a voiceover, Shallcross can be heard saying, “he’s just as funny as he is in his shows and movies.”

Warburton is Shallcross’ mother’s brother according to The Famous People. Recchia probably either already knew about the relationship ahead of time, or did not recognize the real-life Kronk, because she did not seem at all surprised to see him there.

Warburton had very little screen time during the home visit, but he did get a bonus clip at the end of the show. During the main part of the episode, Warburton told Recchia “I just feel sorry for those other fellas,” implying that the other suitors didn’t stand a chance against his nephew.

The bonus post-preview clip during the credits showed Recchia and Warburton having a private conversation about flying planes. As most Bachelor Nation fans know, Recchia is a professional pilot. Warburton asked Recchia, “Is your father a pilot?” to which she replied, “no, he’s an engineer, but he’s always been interested in aviation.”

Warburton responded, “We always have been in our family,” prompting Recchia to ask the “Ted” actor if he had his pilot’s license. His reply finally revealed his sense of humor: “No, I could have gotten it if I was more dedicated,” he told Recchia. “Look, I failed out of junior college and I wasn’t even on drugs.”

Recchia could not hold back her laughter during the conversation. She joked, “the more I talk, I feel like Zach just brought me home, so everyone could get their pilot’s license.” In his best David Puddy persona, Warburton muttered, “no, that’s right.”

The conversation then turned to a bit of a sales pitch on why Recchia should choose Shallcross. “He’s got quite a presence, doesn’t he?” Warburton asked as Recchia nodded in agreement. ‘Uncle Pat’ continued, “He’s got a big heart. He comes from a great family. And so of course, I’m gonna have to say it, he’s the right one.”

Fan Reactions Are Priceless

Me and my friends: is that Patrick Warburton? That can’t be Patrick Warburton. Wait. That’s Patrick Warburton! #TheBachelorette #bachelorette pic.twitter.com/uV2AxTsZyq — Abby Bressack (@abbyb982) August 23, 2022

Not surprisingly, there are a ton of comments and memes out there discussing Warburton’s appearance. One fan tweeted, “Me and my friends: is that Patrick Warburton? That can’t be Patrick Warburton. Wait. That’s Patrick Warburton!”

Another viewer tweeted in a Kronk-like manner, “oh right. the uncle. the uncle of zach, the uncle of zach who voices kronk in emperors new groove. that uncle?”

Someone else wrote, “My toxic trait is I would pick Zach because his uncle is Kronk”

A Reddit user posted, “The Bachelor is my favorite show to get stoned and watch. The Emperor’s New Groove is my favorite movie to get stoned and watch. It must be a sign”

