Is Lauren Conrad Returning To ‘The Hills’?

Fans of the MTV series The Hills know that Lauren Conrad was the main focus on the show for its first five seasons.

The life of the then 20-something fashion design student and her good friends Heidi Montag, Audrina Patridge, and more were closely followed from 2006 to 2010, but Lauren left the show midway through the fifth season and was replaced by Kristin Cavallari.

At the time, LC wanted to focus on other career opportunities – not a bad move considering she went on to launch the LC Lauren Conrad and Paper Crown fashion lines, publish nine books, score a major partnership with Kohl’s, start up Lauren Conrad Beauty, and co-found the fair trade gift and décor nonprofit The Little Market.

Lauren also got married and welcomed two sons, Liam James and Charlie Wolf, with her husband, William Tell.

But what about reality TV? With The Hills: New Beginnings reboot in the middle of production for its second season, fans want to know if Lauren, now 34, will make a return – or at least a cameo.

During a recent guest spot on pal Whitney Port’s Get Whit podcast, Lauren revealed why she said “yes” to starring on The Hills more than 15 years ago, and why she probably wouldn’t now.

“I was in college and I was kind of trying to figure it out,” she told Whitney on the podcast. “And I mean, if we’re being blunt, I was broke. And I was like, yeah, that was the easiest money I ever made…. So that had a lot to do with it.”

She added that today she has options about which parts of her life she chooses to share with her fans.

“It was never a choice before,” Lauren said. “I felt an obligation. It was my job. They were for other people’s entertainment. And now I have control over what I show and what I don’t. And I only show what makes me feel good. If it’s something where I’m questioning it, I just don’t.”

She added that now that she’s married and with kids, it’s more important than ever that she is selective about what she does in her career.

“I need to be in a good place to take care of them and be a good partner and mother,” she said. “Then when I get to the point where I’m like, this is making me really unhappy, or this is affecting me in a way that’s going to affect my family, that’s kind of where, when I shut it down.”

Here’s what else you need to know:

Lauren Once Said She Will Never Do Reality TV Again

Last year, Lauren told ET Online that she knows her OG fans want to see her back on the screen and that it’s a “huge compliment.” It’s also a no.

“I’m not gonna do it, but I appreciate that [fans want it,]” Lauren said. “To be honest, my priorities have changed. My family’s number one and it takes a lot to be on reality television. It takes a lot emotionally. It’s a lot of time commitment and I did it for a really long time and I’m so grateful for my time on television, but I’m at a place now where between my family and my career, I’ve got a pretty full plate so I’m not looking to add anything.”

She added that now that she’s a mom she values her privacy after sharing her life with so many for so many years.

“I like having a moment and knowing that I’m just sharing it with my family and not broadcasting it,” she said.

The Rest of The Hills Cast Resumed Filming in October

After a lengthy production shutdown in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, New Beginnings cast members shared recent updates on Instagram that show they’ve been back to filming.

In November, Audrina Patridge shared pics from filming as she revealed she was back with her Hills “fam.”

Spencer Pratt also shared footage of a “COVID-safe rager” which was being filmed for The Hills, according to ET Online. The rooftop party was DJ’d by none other than fellow Hills star Brody Jenner.

And on the Scrubbin’ In podcast, Kaitlynn Carter dished on filming for the second season of the MTV reality show.

“We’re having a lot of fun,” the ex of Brody Jenner said. “And I feel like we’re making a really good show this time around.”

Filming for The Hills: New Beginnings is expected to continue through February, pending pandemic restrictions in California.

