Girl Named Tom Survives Major Scare

In 2021, Girl Named Tom became the first ever group to win “The Voice.” Until recently, they have been doing quite well, selling out shows across the country and working on new music in the studio.

Things took a downward turn in mid-June for Josh, Bekah and Caleb Liechty when they announced on Instagram that they all had COVID-19 and would have to cancel their hometown concerts.

Bekah told fans in her Instagram video, “I just want to thank everyone for understanding that we are humans, we’re not machines – that COVID was trying to catch us for a really long time, and we were dodging, but now it finally caught us and I feel terrible.”

She continued, “yeah. It’s hit me really hard. I’m praying my brothers don’t get hit quite as hard. But we’re taking care of each other as best we can, and we love you guys. We will be back.”

Bekah made the announcement on June 22, and fans have been praying for the band’s speedy recovery ever since.

Fans (and the Band) Got Their Wish

After a week on pins and needles, fans got the news they were hoping for. On June 29, the band posted on Instagram that they were “blessed to be on the road again!”

GNT even listed the shows they were looking forward to heading to next: “GOING WEST! Coming right up we’ve got: Meeker, CO, Montrose, CO, Boise, ID, Reno, NV Hurricane, UT.”

Bekah expressed her disappointment in the COVID announcement post about not being able to perform at the scheduled shows in the band’s home state of Ohio. However, Talent Recap reassured fans that the shows would be rescheduled for a later date.

Instagram users were eager to express their excitement about Girl Named Tom feeling better and getting back on their tour.

One fan expressed, “Yessssss!!! We are so excited to see you in Hurricane!!” Another posted, “yeah! Glad you are better! Counting the days until the 14th in NYC…can’t wait!!” Someone also wrote, “glad to know you guys have bounced back and are back at it!”

Another grateful fan posted, “Thank you sweet Jesus for covering the girlnamedtom with your healing. Please help them to move foward in good health and with some beautiful memories to make. 🙏🙏❤❤🤗🤗.”

Many fans expressed their joy that the band had recovered and could tour once again. One wrote, “So happy you’re all healthy enough to be ‘back at it’! Take good care of yourself and each other!”

It’s Been a Crazy Year for Girl Named Tom

Since winning “The Voice” in 2021, GNT has been busy touring, recording and even sang “America the Beautiful” at the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday May 29, 2022.

COVID hit the band hard and stopped them in their tracks. For a little while. But it seems nothing can keep these determined music-lovers down for long. No reschedule dates for the missed shows have been announced as of yet, but Heavy will keep fans posted.

