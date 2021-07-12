Angela Deem Accused of Being the ‘Biggest Scammer’

“90 Day Fiance” star Michael Ilesanmi isn’t the only one who has a problem with Angela Deem. The Georiga native faced criticism by former “90 Day Fiance” cast member Usman Umar, who famously referred to his ex Lisa Hamme as “Baby Girl.” Umar and Hamme weren’t able to make things work in the end, and now Umar has some words for Deem. In fact, Umar claimed Deem is a bigger “scammer” than his own ex-girlfriend.

“The Biggest Scammer on that 90 Day Fiance’s Show on TLC was not Lisa,” Umar wrote, according to a screenshot shared by the blog Mommy Says Bad Words, which was resurfaced by The Hollywood Gossip.

Umar, also known as the rapper SojaBoy, claimed that if Dee really loved Ilesanmi she would have brought him to the U.S. by now. “All she [did] was to come to Africa [to] record the show with him and go back to the U.S. to enjoy the benefit alone,” he wrote on Instagram.

90 Day Fiancé fans have been watching Deem andIlesanmi since they first debuted on season two of “Before the 90 Days” in 2017. They’ve become a couple for fans to watch, appearing on three iterations of the series.

Umar Claimed Ilesanmi Isn’t Allowed to Have His Own Social Media Pages

Ilesanmi and Deem share their social media accounts, and Umar said Deem mandated it to be that way.

“Don’t forget [that] she stops him from using social media apps,” Umar noted. “Michael has No Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok or Snapchat. The only app he uses is Whatsapp just to communicate with her.”

Umar claimed Deem “hates” him because he calls her out. “I know that woman is just using my African brother Michael,” he wrote. “They do cameos together on her profile she used the money for her nonsense surgery. She got merchandise and ask him to advertise for her now she wanna leave him after using him for all these years.”

Deem Threatened to Leave Ilesanmi

On the July 11 episode of “90 Day Fiance,” Deem met with her attorney to discuss if she would divorce Ilesanmi. Her lawyer advised her to think about the situation because if she files for divorce there’s no chance that Ilesanmi can come to the U.S. on a spousal visa.

“If you get the divorce now, what would happen is we would have to inform USCIS that the circumstances had changed. At that point, we will withdraw all the processing of your I-130 or your spousal visa,” Deem’s attorney advised.

Deem has been upset with Ilesanmi because he was not supportive after she underwent weight loss and breast reduction surgeries. She claimed she never would have married him if she knew he was going to abandon her during the recovery.

Even though Ilesanmi is getting tired of the dynamic of their relationship, he still loves his wife. “For the entire relationship, I let her win. I’m just sick of it, and this time I’m not letting her win,” he confessed.

To find out what happens next, don’t miss “90 Day Fiance” when it airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

