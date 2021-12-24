Walmart & Target Christmas 2021 Hours: Are Stores Open or Closed?

Merry Christmas! As you’re thinking about your grocery needs for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, you may need to make some last-minute purchases, whether for a big meal or for gifts and stocking stuffers. What are Walmart and Target’s hours for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day? Read on to learn more.

Walmart Stores Close Early Christmas Eve & Are Closed Christmas Day

A representative for Walmart confirmed with Heavy that all Walmart stores will close early on Christmas Eve at 6 p.m. local time, and will remain closed on Christmas Day.

On December 24, curbside pickup and delivery from the store will have timeslots available through 4 p.m. local time. You can also order express delivery in two hours or less by 1 p.m. on December 24, a representative confirmed with Heavy.

On December 26, stores will be open for their regular hours from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. for all your after-Christmas shopping, unless otherwise mandated by a government agency. You can check your local Walmart here to find out exactly when it will be open on Christmas Eve and to make sure that hours aren’t different where you live.

Target Stores Close Early Christmas Eve & Are Closed Christmas Day

A representative for Target confirmed with Heavy that on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2021, most Target stores will close early at 8 p.m. local time. They will then remain closed on Christmas Day. The day after Christmas on December 26, stores will reopen and operate on their regular hours.

Target shared in a press release that guests will be able to shop in stores and online until the very last minute. They can pick up digital purchases the same day if they place an order by 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve for drive-up or order pickup. They can also use Same-Day Delivery via Shipt, with the final delivery window available between 5-6 p.m. (Note that availability will also depend on Shipt driver availability in your region.) With Shipt, you can get orders as soon as within an hour. Deliveries via Shipt are free if you’re a Shipt member and cost $9.99 per order for guests.

Target is offering a number of deals through December 25, the representative shared, including the following to help with last-minute shopping needs:

Up to 50% off select toys

Up to 50% off video games

Up to 20% off TVs and up to 40% off home theater accessories

20% off select women’s and men’s cold-weather accessories and boots

Up to 45% off select kitchen appliances and cookware

You can visit the website here for more information on last-minute holiday shopping at Target. You can find also find out about Target’s latest deals in the store’s weekly ad.

So where can you go for groceries with Walmart and Target closed on Christmas Day? Here’s a list of grocery stores that are expected to be open. But please note that these details might change depending on individual store decisions, so call the location near you before heading over. Stores expected to have at least some locations in their chain open on Christmas include Albertsons, CVS, 7Eleven, Safeway, Wawa, Rite-Aid, Giant, Speedway, Cumberland Farms, Circle K, Sheetz, Walgreens, some Starbucks, and more.

