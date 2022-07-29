When Is the Billion-Dollar Lottery? Tonight’s Mega Millions Drawing Time

The Mega Millions lottery has now reached $1.1 billion for the Friday, July 29, drawing. Here’s what time the drawing takes place tonight in different time zones, along with more details about how to play.

The Mega Millions Drawing Time Is 11 PM Eastern

The Mega Millions drawing is every Tuesday and Friday night at 11 p.m. Eastern. So this means that tonight on Friday, July 29, 2022, the next drawing will be at 11 p.m. for what is estimated to be a $1.1 billion jackpot.

In other times zones, this is 10 p.m. Central, 9 p.m. Mountain, and 8 p.m. Pacific.

In Hawaii, that’s 5 p.m. in Honolulu. In Alaska, it’s 7 p.m. in Juneau, Alaska.

Note that some locations broadcast the drawing a little later than it actually happens, so if you’re watching on TV you’ll want to make sure you find a station that broadcasts the drawing live. If you’re watching an online live stream, then it should air simultaneously with the drawing.

The best way to watch the drawing is by watching via live stream, and Heavy has provided some options in the story here. You can also watch on TV. If that’s your preference, check out your local cable stations first to see if they are showing the drawing live. Local WGN affiliates often show the drawings too.

How to Play & Win

According to Mega Millions’ official website, here is how you can play. One ticket costs $2.

“Players may pick six numbers from two separate pools of numbers – five different numbers from 1 to 70 (the white balls) and one number from 1 to 25 (the gold Mega Ball) – or select Easy Pick/Quick Pick. You win the jackpot by matching all six winning numbers in a drawing… Until further notice, the starting jackpot will vary based on sales and will be announced before each drawing.”

Mega Millions notes that there are nine different ways to win a prize.

You can win the jackpot (matching all numbers and the Mega yellow ball), win $1 million (matching all five white numbers), win $10,000 (match four white numbers and a yellow ball), win $500 (match four white numbers), win $200 (match three white numbers and a yellow ball), when $10 (match three white numbers), win $4 (match one white number and one yellow ball), or win $2 by just matching the yellow ball. Matching one white ball will, unfortunately, not win you any money.

Mega Millions does note that winnings in California could be different, writing: “* In California, all prizes are pari-mutuel, meaning payouts are based on sales and the number of winners. All other Mega Millions states set the 2nd through 9th prizes at pre-determined amounts.”

If you win the big jackpot, you can take annuity payments, which means you’ll get paid a sum up front followed by 29 payments yearly. Each payment will increase by 5% to account for inflation. Or you can take a lump-sum cash option that will equal the amount of cash in the prize pool, but will be less than the jackpot total. For example, $1.1 billion is the estimated total you’ll get with an annuity option. A cash lump sum option is estimated to bring you $648.2 million.

