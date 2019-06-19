Big Changes Are Coming to Destiny 2’s Eververse Armor

Eververse armor is getting a radical change this September. In a post on Destiny 2’s official blog, developer Bungie detailed new changes coming to how Eververse armor and Bright Dust will work when Shadowkeep releases. Following a massive shift in how the store operates when Season of Opulence released, this system finally introduces transmogrification.

Starting September 17, every piece of Eververse armor will be converted into a Universal Ornament. This means any Legendary armor piece that releases from Shadowkeep onward can have its visual look changed while maintaining the original perks. Keep in mind, this is only for Eververse items, so activity-focused sets will still need to be earned the old fashion way.

Also on 9/17

Bright Dust is now earned from Vanguard/Crucible/Gambit bounties, not dismantling things you spent money on

Eververse Items can now be pulled from your Collections with Glimmer/Legendary Shards instead of Bright Dust — Luke Smith (@thislukesmith) June 19, 2019

Any Eververse armor pieces you’ve earned prior to Shadowkeep will be converted into a Universal Ornament. There is no penalty for changing or altering your look with these ornaments. Additionally, Bright Dust will become obtainable via completing Strikes, Crucible, and Gambit matches. Bungie explained this change in their post, stating:

We want all players to earn Dust for playing, not for spending money and destroying a bunch of items in their inventory. After you complete all your bounties for the week, there will be an additional avenue to keep grinding out Bright Dust.

You also won’t need Bright Dust to purchase shaders, Ghost Shells, Sparrows, and other cosmetic items. Finally, starting in September, Bright Dust will no longer be obtainable via dismantling cosmetics. Instead, it will change to Glimmer and Legendary Shards. This means if you will want to dismantle your items before Shadowkeep launches to ensure you have a ton of Bright Dust.

All of these changes go live when Destiny 2’s Shadowkeep expansion launches on September 17 for PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

