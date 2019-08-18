How to Make & Mine Obsidian in Minecraft

Everyone knows how to do the basic things in Minecraft like how to make a furnace or crafting table. However, you’ll need to know how to make things like obsidian if you really want to see what the game has to offer.

Obsidian is actually something you can find yourself if you dig far enough down into the ground, but it’s much easier if you know how to make it yourself so you can create your own supply of it. It’s also an important ingredient in creating a Nether Portal so you’ll want to have it for that reason alone.

Two things you’ll need to make obsidian are a pool of lava and a source of flowing water. This pretty much means you’ll need to find an underground river of some sort or you’ll need a bucket of water to create your own river.

You need to make the water flow into the lava and when those two blocks meet, obsidian will be formed. However, it’s not as simple as that since you’ll need a Diamond pickaxe in order to mine it.

Any other pickaxe that is used will break before you are able to finish the mining process. Luckily, you can find Diamond by the lava so if you go exploring around the area, you should come across some sooner or late.

An Iron pickaxe will be needed to mine Diamond but it’ll be worth it so you can get your hands on the obsidian.

Minecraft is a game of inches as each small task you complete opens the door to other small tasks. It’s truly a game that allows you to create your own adventure.

Obsidian isn’t important when it comes to having fun but if you plan on tackling the Nether, it’s essential.

Minecraft is out now on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, New Nintendo 3DS and PC.

See Also: