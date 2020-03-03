10 Shadow Arena (Black Desert Online) Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

Shadow Arena – Official Reveal Trailer | Pearl Abyss Connect 2019Watch the official game reveal trailer of Shadow Arena, an upcoming, all-new fantasy arena fighter brought to you by Pearl Abyss, the creators of the Black Desert franchise – complete with gameplay footage and intense arena action. Register for the Closed Beta here: ⚔ https://shadowarena.pearlabyss.com Learn more about Shadow Arena: https://facebook.com/shadowarenagame https://twitter.com/shadowarena_ https://twitch.tv/shadowarenagame https://vk.com/shadowarenagame This trailer consists of actual in-game footage. The Closed Beta will be available on PC and supported in both English and Korean. Visit the official site for more information. Survive the Arena Shrouded in Darkness: Every fighter must fend for themselves as the darkness creeps in ever closer… Countless will fall and only one will ultimately rise victorious on the fields of the Shadow Arena. #ShadowArena #섀도우아레나 #PearlAbyss #Connect About Pearl Abyss Best known for the MMORPG franchise Black Desert, Pearl Abyss is a leading developer in the game industry. Established in 2010, Pearl Abyss has since developed Black Desert for PC, mobile and console. With all its games built on its proprietary engine, Pearl Abyss' games are renowned for its cutting-edge graphics and action gameplay. The company has four new titles in the works and is poised to continue its growth through 2019 and beyond to maintain its position as one of Asia's leaders in game development. 2019-11-14T07:29:14.000Z

Pearl Abyss’ Black Desert Online has morphed into a massively successful MMORPG.

Its amazingly lifelike avatars, expansive fantastical worlds to explore and amazing combat has garnered it plenty of fans and a player base that’s been happy to play it since its inception. Pearl Abyss has decided to build upon the solid foundation of that game by offering players a standalone PvPvE action battle royale experience. 50 warriors are placed within a circle and are asked to collect gear, dispatch monsters and also eliminate each other as the circle shrinks over time. The development team behind Shadow Arena wants to see you come out on top every time, which is why they’ve worked with us to put together this essential battle guide for the game.

Here are the top 10 tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for Shadow Arena.

1. Pick Your Starting Point Wisely

• Your starting point sets the course of the way you play. Go for the most immediate advantage as quickly as you can by leveling up your skills before anyone else. Head to the city area of the map as your first objective because the monsters located there give more skill experience points to put you ahead of the curve.

2. Skills are the Key to Success

• The skill attached to the F key has a short cool-down and no cast time. Because of this, it will be your most frequently used ability that you will want quick access to at all times.

3. Practice Makes Perfect

• It’s important to utilize skill combos rather than simply using multiple skills, as combos do more damage overall. You can hone your combo execution during practice matches.

4. Go for the Golems

• Gaining experience fast will be key to success. Higher-level items that give you the biggest benefits require a significant amount of experience to equip. The golems in the ruins will give you the most experience points of any monster. Go to the mountain in the south-east area or the tower in the north-west area to find the golems and grow in power quickly.

5. Use the Black Curtain to Your Advantage

• The black curtain is an essential feature of the game. It’s a ring around the battlefield that will shrink as the game progresses. When you are outside of the curtain, you take damage and receive a defense debuff. However, being outside of the ring is an effective way to avoid battles against tough opponents or create the perfect opportunity to be sneaky and ambush unsuspecting players. Most players won’t venture beyond the black curtain, so coming up with strategies around this feature is key.

6. Go on a Boss Hunt

• Killing the boss monster provides a lot of benefits and should be a priority. You not only get powerful weapons and gear, but you also earn altar buffs for downing the boss. Buffs activated from the altars are extremely powerful and can easily turn the match in your favor.

7. Dodge This!

• One of the first things you should aim to master when you jump into Shadow Arena is the dodging mechanic. Executing well-timed dodges gives you a huge advantage in battle and could mean the difference between life and death.

8. Grab Those Goodies

• Consumables are an important part of survival and dishing out damage. To recover your health, potions are your best friend. You never know when you are going to run into an enemy in the world of Shadow Arena, so don’t hesitate to use a potion any time you are in danger. Rage of Red Dragon is the king of consumables as it can summon the Red Dragon. The Red Dragon deals great damage to enemies around it and can come in handy if you find yourself outnumbered.

9. Revive Your Teamates

• When you are in team-mode, you can revive your teammates in the Temple of Shadow. Two heads are better than one, so bringing your friend back to the battlefield is your best chance at winning.

10. Learn More Through the Game’s Social Media Accounts

• The best way to stay on top of the latest information about Shadow Arena is by following it on two distinct social media channels. Visit the game’s official youtube channel and discord to get the latest news and updates.

