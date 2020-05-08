Fortnite Doomsday Teases Continue With Mysterious Cables

As Fortnite Season 2 continues to trek on, more teases about the conclusion are starting to show their head and they are leaving us with plenty of questions about the direction.

Starting on May 8, players have begun to discover weird pipes popping up in the Battle Pass section of the game, leading them to wonder what exactly Epic has in store for the remainder of this season.

Fortnite leaker HYPEX has tied it all to the Doomsday event that has been teased for a while now, but it’s too early to tell exactly what all this means. The base is receiving some revamping, which definitely indicates something is going on behind the scenes.

If you haven’t seen the various piping yet, HYPEX uploaded several screenshots of where it has been appearing.

HD Pictures: pic.twitter.com/ppzc5mPoxV — HYPEX – Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) May 8, 2020

It will be interesting to see what the overall plan is for this as it appears the storyline for this season is playing out in the main menu rather than on the island itself. We’ll surely see it spill over eventually and we’ll see some stuff actually happen in0game.

What’s interesting is that we’re already seeing some teasers for the upcoming season in the form of in-game posters, which leaves us in an interesting limbo of looking forward to what’s ahead while also playing out the duration of this season.

The posters seem to suggest some sort of map flooding, a hypothesis that has since been backed up from the various puddles appearing around the island.

Of course, nobody really knows what direction Epic plans on taking for the rest of this season, which runs into June, so it’ll be interesting to keep an eye. Whatever direction they take, it’ll surely be better than the last season, especially considering that last season didn’t even have an event to close it out.

The Party Royale will be the next event that takes place this season, and then it’s anybody’s guess as to what will happen after that.

