Fortnite Season 3 Week 10 Challenges Leak

We’re approaching the end of Fortnite Season 3 which means this will end up being the last week of challenges provided nothing crazy happens.

If everything goes off without a hitch, that would mean this is the first season in which there wasn’t a delay in this chapter, which is cause for celebration in itself.

As excitement builds for Season 4, there’s one last set of challenges that we’ll have to complete before we get there and they have already leaked.

If you want to get a heads up over the competition, keep on reading. Here’s the Fortnite Season 3 Week 10 challenges.

Fortnite Week 10 Challenges

According to Fortnite leaker IBIS, there won’t be many difficult challenges left for the season, if this list is accurate of course.

Here’s what you’ll have to do to finish out the current set of seasonal challenges.

Search Chests at The Authority (0/7)

Eliminations at Misty Meadows (0/3)

Collect Fireflies from Weeping Woods (0/5)

Dance on the Apres Ski dance floor for 10 seconds (0/10)

Destroy shipping containers at Dirty Docks (0/7)

Deal damage to opponents with Shotguns or SMGs (0/500)

Deal damage to opponents with Shotguns or SMGs (0/15000)

Search Ammo Boxes at Frenzy Farm (0/7)

It looks like the most difficult part of this final week will be dealing damage with shotguns and SMGs, but remember that you can get this knocked out in Team Rumble.

While 15,000 might sound like a lot of damage, it definitely adds up fast, especially if you’re doing in a mode where respawns are enabled.

When is Season 4?

If everything goes according to plan, Fortnite Season 4 is set to begin on August 27, meaning the wait is nearly over and soon we’ll be able to jump into the future of Fortnite.

Keep in mind that this is when players on iOS and the Google Play store will be cut off from updates, so if you’re on those platforms, you’ll need to find an alternative way to play Fortnite going forward.

READ NEXT: Fortnite Possibly Confirms PS5 Release Window