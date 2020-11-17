How to Play in Fortnite Venom Cup: Date, Rules & Rewards

At long last, it has finally been revealed that Venom is coming to Fortnite, and if you want the chance to unlock him early, you’ll have to participate in the Venom Cup.

This upcoming tournament will take place on November 18 and will feature the Marvel Knockout LTM, so it won’t be like your traditional tournament.

If you played in the previous Marvel Knockout Super Series, then you know what to expect here as things are pretty much the same, but if this is your first rodeo, then there’s some stuff you’ll need to know.

Here’s how you’ll be able to play in the upcoming Venom Cup and earn the chance at unlocking the skin early.

Grab Your Duo

→ Venom Cup feat. Marvel Knockout LTM

→ Duos

→ Nov 18

🏆 Venom Outfit and Pickaxe

Blog: https://t.co/YxWP49YKvQ

Rules: https://t.co/8wxkzJPAei Mark your calendars, the $1Million Super Cup is on Nov 21st! — Fortnite Competitive (@FNCompetitive) November 17, 2020

Like the Black Widow Cup, the Venom Cup will be in the Duos format, a departure from the Trios format that the first two tournaments had.

Outside of that, there will be a lot of familiarity here. Here are the placements you’ll have to hit in order to actually win the cosmetic bundle.

Europe – Top 1,200

NA East – Top 750

NA West – Top 300

Brazil – Top 300

Asia – Top 150

Oceania – Top 150

Middle East – Top 150

If you want to take a look at the full set of rules to make sure you don’t miss anything, you can do so here.

Item Shop Release?

Like every tournament skin before, Venom will be in the Item Shop after the tourney wraps up. There’s a chance it could be there as early as this week, so make sure you save your V-Bucks.

The price hasn’t been revealed yet, but you can likely count on it being around the same as Black Widow, Daredevil and Ghost Rider have been, where it’s 1,500 V-Bucks for the skin alone, but a bit more for the whole bundle.

Venom’s bundle will include the following:

Venom Outfit

We Are Venom [Built in] Emote

Tendril Tote Back Bling

Symbiote Slasher Pickaxe

With the release of Venom, this will be the last of the tournament skins, so those who are hoping for more characters will be out of luck, at least through the Marvel Super Series.

READ NEXT: How to Get Free Rewards With Fortnite Twitch Creators’ Challenge