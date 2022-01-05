Fortnite Reveals Free Gift After Last Week’s Server Woes

We’re now into the new year and it’s been a rough go of it in Fortnite so far. Perhaps due to the Epic Games Store giving away a daily free game throughout much of the Winterfest event, there were some server overloads.

This typically happened around 11 a.m. ET, but there were some days where the problem persisted for several hours. In fact, it got so bad that Epic had to completely take Fortnite offline on December 29 to implement some fixes.

When the game did come back online, Epic promised some sort of reward for the missed time, and on January 5, they let players know just what that would be.

Free Present Revealed

As thanks for everyone’s patience during the December login issues, we’ll be kicking off a Power Leveling Weekend from 1/7 @ 7 PM to 1/10 @ 7 AM ET and granting everyone who logged in during Winterfest the new Crescent Shroom Pickaxe before it arrives in the Shop later! pic.twitter.com/d2xiIDnyl2 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) January 5, 2022

Anybody who logged in during Winterfest, which is still going on until January 6, will be getting the new Crescent Shroom Pickaxe before it arrives in the Item Shop.

The way this is worded sounds like players who haven’t played Fortnite at all through Winterfest will still have the opportunity to grab this pickaxe along with all the other gifts they might’ve missed out on.

There are a lot of things presents to get, so it’s well worth checking out, especially since they are all free. Don’t worry about the lingering present notification once you opened everything because it’s not real.

Fortnite is also hosting a Power Leveling Weekend from January 7 to 10, just as an added bonus to those who lost time during the Winterfest event. These weekends are always a perfect time to get leveled up and unlock the variant styles like Spider-Man that Chapter 3 has to offer so far.

Madcap Pickaxe

MADCAP WILL BE AVAILABLE SOON!! Fortnite has just confirmed that players will get Madcap's Pickaxe for free because of last week's server outage!! There will also be an XP Boost weekend starting on Friday! pic.twitter.com/nIhDvhyo3E — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) January 5, 2022

Getting a free pickaxe is cool and all, but it might help to know what it looks like so you can get hyped up for it.

Thanks to Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR, we have an early look at this axe, and we have to say that it does look pretty nice.

Free gifts are always nice no matter what they are, and while this might not be what everyone was hoping for, it’s still a nice gesture after a week of problems plagued the game.

We don’t know the price of the pickaxe on its own, but it might be around 1,000 V-Bucks, so this could end up being some nice value if you already planned on picking it up.

Arguably the bigger part of this deal is the Power Leveling Weekend because players who have already finished off their Battle Pass and are into the real grind for the variant styles can use all the help they can get.

If there’s one thing for certain, it’s that we can expect to see a lot of players rocking this skin because if there’s one thing free-to-play players like, it’s free things. Expect to see defaults with these Crescent Shroom Pickaxes all over the place.

