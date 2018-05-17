Sarah Murdoch: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Wife of Lachlan Murdoch, Sarah Murdoch, 45, was famous in her own right far before she ever went from O’Hare to Murdoch, albeit the latter name more globally known.

As her husband Lachlan has just been named to reign over the family media empire, one cannot help but wonder how much of a role Sarah Murdoch will play given her decades of experience as an Australian TV personality, her business acumen defining herself as a brand and her longtime philanthropy. Plus, her closeness to her father-in-law media mega-mogul Rupert Murdoch.

The Daily Beast reported he’ll be the CEO of New Fox, slated to be born after 21st Century Fox sells its assets to Walt Disney Co. “The new Fox will begin as the only media company solely focused on the domestic market; focused on what Americans love best—sports, news and entertainment, built and delivered for a U.S. audience,” Rupert Murdoch told the Daily Beast.

But here’s what you need to know about Sarah Murdoch:

1.Before Becoming a Murdoch, She Was Sarah O’Hare Ballerina & Then Model

British-born in 1972 and raised in Sydney Australia, Sarah O’Hare attended the McDonald College of the Performing Arts to study ballet but, reportedly, was told she was too tall to be a successful dancer so she decided on a career in modeling.

At just 17, she signed with a model agency in Sydney, Vivien’s Management and was soon whisked off the Paris to work as a runway model for some of the biggest names in high-end designer and couture fashion.

Sarah modeled for Karl Lagerfeld, Issey Miyake, Gianfranco Ferré, Givenchy, Alberta Ferretti, Kenzo, Valentino, Gianfranco Ferré, Givenchy, Oscar de la Renta, Chanel, and Emanuel Ungaro. She appeared in editorial fashion campaigns for L’Oréal, Revlon, Bonds, Yves Saint Laurent, and Estée Lauder.

And Sarah made a splash in her first Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition cover in 1999 and then appeared again in 2003.

Sarah O’Hare, and later Sarah Murdoch, appeared on many international fashion covers from the U.K. to U.S., to Australia and Spain.

Her tall svelte figure, and sculpted face, framed by blonde hair graced Glamour, GQ and Harper’s Bazaar, Vogue, Elle, and Marie Claire among other magazines and fashion publications.

2. In 1999, Sarah O’Hare Married Lachlan Murdoch of the Murdochs

In 1999, the then-Sarah O’Hare married Lachlan Murdoch, son of mogul Rupert Murdoch. The live in California and have three children; sons Kalan, 14, and Aiden 12, and 8-year-old daughter Aerin.

In the years since, she has been frequently seen with her father-in-law Rupert Murdoch publicly as recently as 2103 and appears to be a confidante.

When the matriarch of the Murdoch family Elisabeth Murdoch, appointed Dame by the Order of the British Empire for her philanthropic efforts, wife of Australian newspaper publisher Sir Keith Murdoch, and Rupert Murdoch’s mother, passed away at age in 103 in 2012, Sarah Murdoch attended with her husband, Dame Murdoch’s grandson and their family.

As homage to her grandmother-in-law, Sarah became very involved in Dame Murdoch’s childrens research institute.

3. Sarah Murdoch Has Been An Ambassador, Supporter, Philanthropist, & Board Member for Numerous Causes & Agencies Promoting Children’s & Women’s Health

Sarah became the ambassador of the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute founded by Dame Elisabeth in 1986, it’s the largest child health research organisation in Australia. Sarah is its ambassador and director.

Murdoch is a well-known and highly regarded philanthropist and champions myriad causes both in Australia and the U.S. She has supported Australia’s National Breast Cancer Foundation, its National Stroke Foundation, is involved in and promotes the Australian Research Alliance for Children and Youth (ARACY), was selected for as a Mentor Selector post.

She is former patron of the National Breast Cancer Foundation, a one-time director of the Australian Research Alliance for Children and Youth, and was also previously a board member of the GAP Early Childhood Education Advisory Board. In 2003, she was awarded the Celebrity Advocacy Award by Research Australia. Sarah is a Graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.

Murdoch was patron of Australia’s National Breast Cancer Foundation but left after 18 years working with the group when she and Murdoch moved to the U.S.

Foundation chair Elaine Henry said at the time that Sarah Murdoch “…has been instrumental in raising the organisation’s profile and funding. During her tenure fundraising has increased from under $1 million per year to more than $27 million in 2014.”

Henry said Murdoch “launched Pink Ribbon, Fashion Targets Breast Cancer and Global Illumination campaigns and in 2010 our flagship project Register4 … and supported the ‘Circle of 10,’ “which brings together groups of 10 women who pledge $10,000 per annum each over two years to a specific research project. ‘Circle of 10’ was launched in late May at a lunch donated by Sanchia and Guillaume Brahimi and co-hosted by the NBCF and Kellie Hush, editor of Harper’s BAZAAR.”

Sarah said at the time of the Circle of 10 initiative that it “brings together those that are like-minded and passionate about helping the National Breast Cancer Foundation achieve its goal of zero deaths by 2030.”

4. Too Tall But a Ballerina at Heart, Murdoch Served For Years as Board Member & Ambassador for The Australian Ballet

According to the Australian Ballet, Sarah was appointed to the Board of The Australian Ballet in 2006, becoming Deputy Director in 2013. Sarah retired from the Board in 2016 after serving the maximum 10-year term. The board appointed Sarah The Australian Ballet’s Global Ambassador in 2016.

Having studied classical ballet beginning as a 6-year-old, she’s been both passionate about the performing arts and involved as an advocate and supporter.

And while perhaps not a performing ballerina, her love for the art form inspired fashion designers and photographers to incorporate her love of dance in fashion spreads and magazine covers.

5. Sarah Murdoch Has Had Her Own Run at the TV Business

Murdoch’s face is a popular and well-known on on Australian television. In 2006, sans any journalistic experience, she was onboarded on the Australian morning news show Today to fill in for the previous host who was on maternity leave and then, it was reported, was fired as a result. Murdoch stayed away from the controversy and her tenure was brief.

“It is a whole new industry for me,” Murdoch told the Herald. “I love news and current affairs and I am hoping to learn a lot during my time with the program.”

The popular franchise created by supermodel Tyra Banks, ‘America’s Next Top Model’ has its Australian counterpart and for a three seasons, Sarah Murdoch was the host of ‘Australia’s Next Top Model.’

She left the show in 2010 after a debacle aired on live television; she named the wrong winner.

“Oh my God, I don’t know what to say right now. I’m feeling a bit sick about this. No. I’m so sorry about this. Oh my God. I don’t know what to say. This was a complete accident. It’s Amanda, I’m so sorry. It was fed to me wrong. Oh God. This is what happens when you have live TV, folks. This is insane. Insane, insane, insane.”

According to her IMDb page, in 2009, she created a production company ,Room 329 Productions, and produced a show called ‘Pride of Australia’ that featured inspiring stories of everyday folks doing good works for others.

Murdoch hosted the Australian TV reality dance competition show ‘Everybody Dance Now,’ in 2012. It had poor ratings and was cancelled after just a handful of episodes.

She also appeared in a movie with fellow supermodel Shalom Harlow in the rom-com ‘Head Over Heels,’ nad was featured in an episode of ‘Friends.’