6ix9ine Arrested: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The rapper 6ix9ine was arrested at New York’s JFK airport on Wednesday morning. TMZ initially reported his arrest, which was later confirmed by other media. The NYPD took 6ix9ine through Central Booking and held him.

TMZ is reporting that the rapper will be in jail for at least a week, and that his arraignment is set for July 20. After that, Texan authorities may pick him up and take him to Texas, where he is wanted on an outstanding warrant.

The 22 year old Brooklyn native was returning home after a European tour. The Daily News reported that a source inside the NYPD said that 6ix9ine had only flown into New York as a “publicity stunt.”

“He’s using this as a publicity stunt. If he’s returning from his European tour, why would he not go directly to Texas to surrender?” the source said to the Daily News.

6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez and who also goes by Tekashi69, is reportedly wanted for allegedly choking a 16 year old at the Galleria Mall in Houston, Texas.

1. On May 8th, a 16 Year Old Claimed 6ix9ine Had Choked Him. The Rapper Was Later Charged With Misdemeanor Assault.

A 16 year old boy, going by the Twitter handle @Santi_7272, tweeted,

“I JUST GOT CHOCKED BY TEKASHI 69 AT THE GALLERIA (Houston, TX) IN FRONT OF MY PARENTS. MY MOM, BROTHER AND DAD LITERALLY HAD TO PULL ME AWAY FROM HIM AND HIS GOONS. I WAS RECORDING HIM WHEN HE DECIDED TO CHOKE ME HARD AS HELL. If you have any vids of this please send them)”

The tweet has since been taken down.

Video shows the rapper confronting the 16-year-old and yelling “delete the video!” in Spanish.

According to the Houston Chronicle, court reports said that Tekashi69 grabbed the boy “by the neck, causing small scratch marks and pain” while his “bodyguards began to surround him in an intimidating way, also yelling at him.”

Tekashi was charged with misdemeanor assault.

2. Tekashi 69 Fans Blamed It All On the 16 Year Old

@Santi_7272 You call 69 a gay ice cream truck and expect not to get your ass whooped? Snitch. pic.twitter.com/EK1uUuyvjQ — Neklad 🇦🇺 (@AirMaxNinety) May 16, 2018

@Santi_7272’s claims started a major tweetstorm, with Tekashi 69’s fans taking to social media to defend the rapper. They said that @Santi_7272 should never have gone up to Tekashi 69 to record him — and he especially should not have taunted him. According to their account, the 16 year old told the rapper that he looked like a “gay ice cream truck.”

6ix9ine’s compatriot Ugly God tweeted at @Santi_7272, “You came to him while we were walking and put a camera in his face recording saying ‘ewww it’s actually the gay ice cream truck. It’s a walking lollipop. I’m right next to it.’ Which is why you muted the video you replied. So he held you by your jacket until you deleted [the video].”

Fans also claimed that the 16 year old’s family had to restrain him, and that he was never badly hurt at all — just a little pink around the neck from where he’d been grabbed.

3. Tekashi 69 Was Arrested In New York For Allegedly Assaulting A Cop, But He Got Out On Bail

On May 22, Tekashi69 was arrested in Bed Stuy, Brooklyn after a routine parking stop. Police said that the rapper had parked his red 2017 SUV in front of a fire hydrant on Sterling Place. When police asked Tekashi69 for identification, he didn’t have any, and a computer check revealed that his driver’s license had expired — so they brought him to the police station.

Along the way, he allegedly squeezed a policeman’s hand hard enough to cause pain and swelling. He was charged with assaulting a police officer and with aggravated unlicensed operation.

He was arraigned and then released on $25 thousand dollar bail.

4. Tekashi 69 Was In an Airport Brawl With Other Texans Back in February

On February 21, Tekashi69 was heading into his terminal at LAX airport when some people called his name. Soon after, a fight broke out. The fight spilled out into the street, with not only Tekashi69’s crew but the rapper himself getting involved.

The next day, TMZ reported that the fight started because of an earlier incident when Tekashi69 was acting “disrespectful” towards women. TMZ said that the rapper was hitting on some women who were with Acie High, a rapper from Houston. That led Acie and some others to follow Tekashi to the airport and start the fight.

5. Last Year, the NYPD Stopped Tekashi69 During a Video Shoot — For His Own Safety

In February 2017, NYPD burst into a video shoot and shut the whole thing down.

The rapper was working on a video with hundreds of extras in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Police apparently tracked the even on social media and were alarmed when they read all the threats that the rapper was receiving. So, they swooped in and shut filming down.

They took him to the station, but reportedly only did so for his safety. He was allowed to go once his crew came to pick him up.