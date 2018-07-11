California Fire Map: List of Fires Near Me Right Now [July 11]

Fires are still a problem in California and there are a few you’ll want to keep watching. Among these is the Klamathon fire, which now is in both California and Oregon. Here is a list, with maps, of the larger fires around the state, their current containment levels, and where they are located for July 11. Read on for more details. News is constantly changing, so call your local officials if you are concerned about evacuations near you.

General Map of California Fires

This map below is an interactive map of some of the bigger fires in California on July 11, provided by CAL FIRE and Google. Fires in red are active and fires in black are contained.

Read the next section for details about the fires listed on the map. The California Governor’s office has another active fire map for comparison, which is embedded below. This map periodically is made available only to those with a login, so if it’s not available when you’re reading this story, it might be released to the public again later.

And here is another detailed map of the fires, courtesy of GMAP4 and MappingSupport.com. You can zoom in to see the areas of most interest to you or zoom out to see the whole state. Note that due to new requirements by Google, the map will no longer be active on July 15.

Here is a map of the fires from the Bureau of Land Management from July 10:

List of Active Fires in California as of July 11

Here are the active fires and updates about them, per CAL FIRE. Most of these are in alphabetical order, but newer fires not yet listed on the CAL FIRE map may be included in a separate section at the end.

Box Fire

This fire is off Highway 15 and Kenwood Avenue, north of San Bernardino in San Bernardino County. It’s 100 acres and 90 percent contained. No evacuations have been issued.

Canyon Fire

CAL FIRE has been assisting Los Padres National Forest with this fire, which is located north of Lake Piru in Los Angeles County, and is listed as active on CAL FIRE’s map. It’s unclear what the current status for this fire is.

County Fire

A fire in the rural community of Guinda in Yolo County is now 90,288 acres and 86 percent contained. The fire was quite frightening at one point, but it looks like officials are finally getting a handle on it. Twenty structures were destroyed and all evacuations have been lifted, according to CAL FIRE.

If you have questions about current evacuations and advisories in Yolo County, call 211. For questions regarding Napa County, text your ZIP code to 888777.

Creek Fire

The Creek Fire is still listed as active on CAL FIRE’s map. The Highway 330 fire is 33 acres and 93 percent contained.

Curie Fire

This fire is at Curie Dr. and San Ignacio Avenue, 10 miles southeast of San Jose in Santa Clara County. It’s 100 acres and 90 percent contained.

Dale Fire

This fire is off Highway 36 and Manton Road, 10 miles northeast of Red Bluff in Tehama County. It’s 852 acres and 90 percent contained.

Dark Fire *

This fire is south of Rich Gulch, near Lake Oroville in Butte County. It’s 10 acres and 25 percent contained. All evacuation warnings have been lifted.

Georges Fire

This fire is off Hogack and Whitney Portal Road in Alabama Hills, Inyo County. It’s now 2,833 acres and 30 percent contained. See an interactive map of the fire above, courtesy of GMap4 and MappingSupport.com. Evacuations are still in place for the Whitney Portal area, including campgrounds, residents, and the Whitney Portal Store. Numerous road closures are also in the area. The fire was caused by lightning.

Hale Fire

This fire is on Hale Ave. and Monterey St. in Morgan Hill, in Santa Clara County. It’s 51 acres and 95 percent contained.

James Loop Fire

This wildfire is at Jacks Valley Road and James Canyon Loop, seven miles northwest of Minden, Nevada. No other details are known at this time.

Klamathon Fire

This fire is off Klamathon Road and Copco Road, south of Hornbrook (Siskiyou County.) It is now 36,500 acres and 60 percent contained. The fire has remained a stable size, with increasing containment, over the last couple days. You can see an interactive map of the Klamathon fire above, from Gmap4 and MapingSupport.com. Unfortunately, this map will no longer be active as of July 15 due to new rules from Google.

According to Inciweb, the following evacuations are in effect as of July 11 at 7 a.m.:

California residents:

“Evacuation Orders: Copco Lake Area: Areas east of Jenny/Fall Creek, south of the Oregon State Line, north of Copco Road and west of Topsey Grade.”

Oregon residents:

“The following area in Jackson County will remain a Level 3 (red) Go evacuation notice: The area east of Interstate 5, covering Bureau of Land Management lands and private properties west of the Jackson-Klamath County line, north of the Oregon-California border, and south of a line that extends from the intersection of I-5 and the Mount Ashland Ski Road due east to the Jackson-Klamath County line.”

“The following areas in Jackson County will remain at a Level 2 (yellow) Be Set evacuation notice: The area east of Interstate 5, covering Bureau of Land Management lands and private properties west of the Jackson-Klamath County line, north of the line that extends from the intersection of I-5 and the Mount Ashland Ski Road due east to the JacksonKlamath County line (the Level 3 evacuation line), north to Highway 66.”

“In addition, the following areas in Jackson County have been reduced to a Level 1 (green) Be Ready evacuation notice: The Colestin Valley including the Colestin Road and all its tributaries from the Oregon-California border to the Mount Ashland Ski Road. Old Highway 99 from the Oregon-California border to the Mount Ashland Ski Road.”

“Also, the following areas are being reduced to a Level 1 “Be Ready” evacuation notice: Mount Ashland Ski Road from Mount Ashland down to Old Highway 99. Old Highway 99 to just Callahan’s Lodge.”

The following evacuation shelters are open:

An evacuation shelter is open at the Jackson Street Elementary School, 405 Jackson St, Yreka, CA 96097

Small Animals can be taken to Jackson Street Elementary shelter.

Large Animal Shelter: Siskiyou County Fairgrounds, 1712 Fairlane Rd, Yreka

Lebec Fire

This fire is no longer listed as active.

Lions Fire

This fire is located in the Sierra National Forest. It is now 4,064 acres with 90 percent containment. This fire was caused by lightning. According to InciWeb, there was no growth over the weekend. Inciweb hasn’t updated this since July 9, so it’s likely well contained at this point.

Petersburg Fire

This fire is 215 acres and located three miles south of Petersburg station. It started on July 1 and is 90 percent contained. Inciweb is no longer updating the fire’s status because it’s so well contained.

School Fire*

This fire is near Road 230 and Road 225, in North Fork in Madera County. It’s 12 acres and 80 percent contained.

Spring 2 Fire

This fire is at Pawnee Drive and New Long Valley Drive, northeast of Clearlake in Lake County. It’s 80 acres and 90 percent contained.

Upper Colony Fire

This fire is located off Upper Colony Road, Smith Valley, East of Highway 395 in Nevada. It’s not a California fire, but close enough that CAL FIRE is listing it as active on its map. However, recent reports indicate the fire is now fully contained.

Valley Fire

The Valley fire is 1,348 acres and 13 percent contained. It’s at the Valley of the Falls Dr. and Service Road 1S08.

According to Inciweb, minimal fire growth is expected to the north. Here are the following road closure details, according to Inciweb on Wednesday morning:

“Residents with ID and proof of residency are allowed through the Hwy 38 @Bryant Street closure to access Mountain Home Village, Forest Falls, and Angelus Oaks. Angelus Oaks residents will have a pilot car escort from Valley of the Falls Drive to Angelus Oaks. The pilot car escort will continue 24 hrs per day until further notice.

Highway 38 is open from Big Bear, CA, to the intersection with Sugar Pines Circle in Angelus Oaks. Public campgrounds and organizational camps are open, however, this area is only accessible from Big Bear, utilizing Hwy 330 to Hwy 18, and then south on Hwy 38.”

All portions of the San Gorgonio Wilderness managed by the USDA Forest Service are closed to entry, including Momyer Trail, Vivian Creek Trail, San Bernardino Peak Trail, Forsee Creek Trail, South Fork Trail, and Aspen Grove Trail. Additionally, all recreation facilities in the Forest Falls area are closed.”

Minimal growth is expected today, but changes may occur on Tuesday.

West Fire

The West Fire is now 100 percent contained and no longer listed as active.