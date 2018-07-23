Mollie Tibbetts Case Recalls Abby & Libby Case from 2017

There is an ongoing search for Mollie Tibbetts, a 20-year-old University of Iowa student who has been missing for several days. Police say that Tibbetts was last seen in Brooklyn, Iowa, at her boyfriend’s brother’s house where she had been dog-sitting. On July 18, around 10 p.m. local time, Tibbetts messaged her boyfriend on Snapchat to say goodnight. She hasn’t been seen or heard from since then.

Her disappearance seems to have at least one overlapping factor with a case from 2017. Liberty “Libby” German, 14, and Abigail “Abby” Williams, 13, were found dead in Indiana back in February, after being reported missing. The two girls had been hiking before their disappearance. Libby and Abby posted a photo on Snapchat before they disappeared, according to WRTV. The photo showed Abby walking along a historic bridge in Delphi.

Although there have been more than 30,000 leads in the case of Libby and Abby’s deaths, police have not yet apprehended a suspect. In July 2017, Police released a composite sketch and description of the suspect. He is described as a white male between 5’6″ and 5’10” tall, weighing between 180 and 220 pounds with reddish brown hair. You can see that sketch below.

The Snapchat posts by both Libby German and Mollie Tibbetts have caused some people to wonder if the cases are in any way related. Interested parties started a post to discuss and compare the two cases on Reddit.

“Mollie Tibbetts, a 20 year old from eastern Iowa, has been missing since she went out for a jog Wednesday night. She posted a Snapchat before she disappeared. I couldn’t help but think of Libby and Abby,” wrote Reddit user Earlgreycatcake. As a note, police have said that it’s unknown if Tibbetts went out for a jog before her disappearance.

“[Snapchat] happens to be one of the most popular social networks, and it is not uncommon for 20-somethings to post on it multiple times a day. I would hazard a guess that a large number of missing persons 13-40 these days [are] active on at least one social network shortly before going missing,” said another, perhaps discrediting the theory that the use of Snapchat could mean something.

This isn’t the first time that the internet has pieced together information and tried to connect cases. When Abby and Libby’s case arose, many compared their disappearance and subsequent deaths to the case of April Tinsley who went missing in 1988. A man by the name of John D. Miller, 59, was arrested in Indiana on July 15. Many believe that he looks similar to the sketch photo above.

“Indiana State Police Sgt. Kim Riley refused to comment on whether Miller was considered a suspect in Libby and Abby’s killing,” reported Journal & Courier. You can see Miller’s mugshot photo below.

Tibbetts is 5’3″ tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information is asked to call the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office, at 641-623-5679.

