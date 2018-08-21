Cristhian Bahena Rivera Photos

Police have charged Cristhian Bahena Rivera with first degree murder in the Mollie Tibbetts case. Tibbetts’ body was located in a cornfield in Powieshiek County, Iowa, covered in corn stalks, according to police.

Below is Rivera’s mugshot photo.

During a press conference held at 4 p.m. local time on Tuesday, police said that Rivera was interviewed and later, he led them to the body. According to Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation Special Agent in Charge Rick Rahn, Rivera told investigators that he saw Mollie Tibbetts running and decided to approach her.

“While he was interfacing with her, he tells us he ran alongside her or behind her,” Rahn said during the press conference. He also said that she told him to leave her alone and she threatened to call police, but he chased her down. The other details provided by Rivera weren’t completely clear, but Rahn said that he told authorities where the body was.

Police made the gruesome discovery on 460th Avenue off of Highway 21, between Guernsey and Deep River. You can see a map of the location here.

Police also confirmed that Rivera is being held on a federal Immigration and Customs detainer.

“We have confirmed with Homeland Security investigations that he is an illegal alien, and we believe that [Rivera] has been in this area from four to seven years,” said Rahn.

Tibbetts had been missing since July 18. At the time, she was dog-sitting at her boyfriend’s brother’s house in Brooklyn, Iowa. That evening, police say that Tibbetts went out for a run. She sent her mother and her boyfriend messages that night, but didn’t show up for work the next day and was reported missing. Local police and the FBI worked in tandem to locate Tibbetts, hoping to bring her home safely. On August 21, the search came to a tragic end.

Tibbetts’ cause of death is not known at this time. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday, August 22. Rivera is facing life in prison without parole.