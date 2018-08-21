WATCH: Jon Stewart Rescues Brooklyn Subway Goats

Jon Stewart, comedian and former late-night host, rescued a pair of goats were found roaming subway tracks in Brooklyn Monday afternoon. The New York Times reported that it was Stewart who came to their rescue after a video of the goats went viral.

Update: Jon Stewart, the 🐐 herder? The former host of the @TheDailyShow, seen on the left, helped get 2 goats to an animal shelter upstate Monday. The goats traveled along the N line tracks in #Brooklyn in the afternoon. It's not clear how they got there. Video: Farm Sanctuary. pic.twitter.com/iUur2H8a6g — Spectrum News NY1 (@NY1) August 21, 2018

The two goats spent the morning roaming along the N train line in Brooklyn, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. “We’re told they were munching grass,” said Jon Weinstein, a spokesman for the M.T.A.

Luckily for the goats, the line that the two had chosen to travel was closed to train traffic for “rehabilitation,” according to the New York Times. However, they were tranquilized and transported to Farm Sanctuary shortly after 1 p.m., as rescuers were worried about how closely the goats were grazing to an electrified third rail.

Two very baaaaad boys. pic.twitter.com/3fcb9QCxGh — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) August 20, 2018

The New York Times speculates that the goats may have escaped from a nearby slaughterhouse, as several cows have done in the past. Stewart and his wife Tracey have long supported the Farm Sanctuary, and were happy to pick up the goats and help transport them part of the way to the safe haven. The shelter is located in Watkins Glen, N.Y., according to a spokesperson.

“There, they will receive medical examinations and the world-class, individualized care,” Farm Sanctuary’s spokeswoman, Meredith Turner-Smith, said in a statement. Turner-Smith told the New York Times that both goats were male and of the Boer breed, which is “commonly raised for its meat.”

Update: The #NYPD says these goats were tranquilized and sent to an animal care center after they ended up along the N line tracks in #Brooklyn on Monday afternoon. Officials said service was not affected. Photos via NYPDTransit/Twitter and NYCTSubway/Twitter. pic.twitter.com/rYavIFm8SK — Spectrum News NY1 (@NY1) August 20, 2018

Stewart and his wife have rescued loose animals running around New York in the past. In 2016 he helped capture a bull that was running around Queens and transported it to the Farm Sanctuary as well. You can watch a short video on the bull, named Frank, narrated by Stewart below.