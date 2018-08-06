Veronica Youngblood: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Veronica Youngblood is accused of murdering a child in Fairfax County, Virginia and injuring a second. The deadly shooting happened inside an apartment in the community of Tysons Corner Sunday, August 5 around 10:15 p.m. Youngblood was arrested within an hour of the shootings.

1. Veronica Youngblood was Arrested Near the Scene and Charged with Murder

Veronica Youngblood of McLean, Virginia has been charged with second-degree murder. The Fairfax County Police Department made that announcement during a news conference and then again on social media. Officials say additional charges are expected to be filed as the investigation continues.

Youngblood was arrested about an hour after gunshots were reported. Police say the 33-year-old suspect was not on the property when she was taken into custody. Youngblood is being held without bond.

2. Police Say Two Children Were Shot and One Was Pronounced Dead at the Scene

The victims of the shooting in the 1500 block of Lincoln Circle have been identified as juveniles. Due to state law 19.2-11.2, we are unable to release additional victim information. #FCPD pic.twitter.com/4iJxgheEHE — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) August 6, 2018

Veronica Youngblood is accused of shooting two children. The Fairfax County Police Department did not release the names or ages of the two victims. Officers cited a Virginia law that prohibits them from releasing information about juveniles without the written permission of family members.

One of the gunshot victims was pronounced dead at the scene. The second was rushed to the hospital. Police have not yet given an update on that child’s condition. Officers also did not comment on the relationship between Youngblood and the victims.

3. A Local Reporter Shared on Social Media That the Victims are Youngblood’s Daughters But Police Have Not Confirmed This Information

Why? 33 yo Veronica Youngblood charged with murder for shooting her 2 young daughters. ⁦@FairfaxCountyPD⁩ responded to Lincoln Circle in McLean at 10:15pm Sunday. Youngblood fled & caught at another location. One daughter still alive in hospital. @fox5dc pic.twitter.com/pmyiziHMM3 — Melanie Alnwick (@fox5melanie) August 6, 2018

Reporter Melanie Alnwick with Fox5 in Washington D.C. shared on twitter that the unnamed victims are Youngblood’s daughters. Police have not confirmed nor denied this information.

As stated above, police say they cannot comment on the identities of minors without the written consent of adult family members, nor give out additional details that could lead to the identification of those juveniles.

Investigators have not shared a possible motive for the shootings.

4. Police Did Not Specify Whether Veronica Youngblood Was Armed at the Time of Her Arrest

Veronica Youngblood, 33, of McLean, was charged with murder after last night’s shooting in the 1500 block of Lincoln Circle. She is held without bond. #FCPD pic.twitter.com/1xs8oOzCYH — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) August 6, 2018

Police confirmed that Youngblood and the victims were from the Fairfax County area. A spokesperson from the Fairfax County Police Department told reporters that officers responded to the area around 10:15 p.m. on Sunday, August 5 but did not specify who made the 911 call.

Youngblood was arrested near the apartment complex where the shootings happened. Reporters asked if Youngblood resisted arrest or whether she was armed at the time of the arrest. The officer for the department said she did not have that information. She also did not give information about whether investigators had recovered the murder weapon. The Chief Medical Examiner was on scene working with detectives.

5. Police Have Released Few Details on the Double Shooting Because of a Virginia Law

Regarding last night’s shooting, we work hard every day to be transparent. However, a VA law passed last year prohibits us from identifying juvenile victims of a crime, even indirectly. It restricts us from providing almost any info w/out parental consent. https://t.co/ESW2lFnm2O — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) August 6, 2018

The Fairfax Police Department are limited in the information they can release because of a state law, identified as code 19.2-11.2.

The Virginia law states prohibits law enforcement officers from disclosing details that could identify a juvenile. It reads: