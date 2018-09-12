Hannah Parisa Siboyeh: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Hannah Parisa Siboyeh is a teacher’s aide in Houston, Texas. She was accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 15-year-old boy and faces criminal charges. Siboyeh told investigators she was in love with the teenager.

1. Hannah Parisa Siboyeh Has Been Charged with Sexual Assault and Improper Relationship With a Student

Siboyeh was arrested September 7, 2018. She was booked into the Harris County Jail. Bond was set at $10,000. She paid it and was released.

She faces two charges: sexual assault and improper relationship with a student. In Texas, it is illegal for a primary or secondary school employee to have a relationship with a student. It does not make a difference if the relationship contact was consensual, or if the student was 18 years old. The student-teacher dynamic makes it illegal regardless. In this case, the boy involved was 15.

The punishment if convicted can be 20 years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine. Under Texas law, an improper relationship can include: “sexual contact, sexual intercourse or deviate sexual intercourse.”

2. The Judge Imposed Strict Guidelines as Part of Siboyeh’s Bond

#BREAKING – Middle school employee Hannah Siboyeh leaves court in tears. Prosecutors say she lost her virginity to a 15 year old student. She told police she was in love with him and even rented hotel rooms to have sex with him -> https://t.co/qJE1vR3D7l. #abc13 #hounews pic.twitter.com/9uZ6mElBff — Steve Campion (@SteveABC13) September 10, 2018

Hannah Siboyeh was released from the Harris County jail following her arrest. She appeared before a judge on Monday, September 10, and further conditions were laid out. Siboyeh was reportedly very emotional and shed tears. Reporter Steve Campion of KTRK-TV shared video of Siboyeh leaving the courtroom, holding a tissue to her face.

The judge ordered Siboyeh to stay away from the student and his family. She must stay at least 200 feet away from any child care facility or school, or anywhere else where young children may gather. She cannot have contact with anyone under the age of 17. She is forbidden from accessing the Internet, or having a cellphone that can access the internet. Siboyeh was also ordered to forfeit any passports or visas. Any violation could get her arrested again. Siboyeh’s next court date was scheduled for November 8th.

3. Siboyeh Admitted the Relationship to Police and Said She Lost Her Virginity to the Boy in the Summer of 2017

HAPPENING NOW: Hannah Siboyeh shows up for her first court appearance w/ her attorney. The former @CyFairISD employee is accused of having sex with a 15 y/o student. Charged w/ sexual assault on a child, improper relationship w/ student. #khou11 #HTownRush pic.twitter.com/WV4MQRT8kx — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) September 10, 2018

The relationship reportedly began in July of 2017, when Siboyeh was 24 years old. Siboyeh admitted to renting a hotel room for herself and the boy. She told police that she loved the teen “with all her heart” and that she lost her virginity to him.

Siboyeh further admitted to investigators that she and the teen would meet at his house and back at the Houston hotel for their rendezvous. Siboyeh also described the relationship as “one mistake after another” and that it was “her fault because she was the grownup and was older.”

According to the criminal complaint, Siboyeh granted a request from police to search her cellphone. Investigators said they discovered explicit photos of Siboyeh and the teen, as well as a video that appeared to show the two having sex.

4. The Assistant Principal in the School District Learned of the Alleged Relationship and Reported it to Police

Hannah Siboyeh and the teen were reportedly caught engaged in sexual conduct by another student, while at the boy’s home. Then in April of 2018, an assistant principal reported the relationship to police. She told authorities that she had received the information from a student who wished to remain anonymous.

Police questioned additional witnesses, including the teen’s sister. She confirmed that her brother and Siboyeh were having a sexual relationship.

After Hannah Siboyeh was arrested, she was fired from her job with the Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District. The district released a statement about the incident:

“Authorities notified us last spring of an alleged inappropriate relationship between a Labay Middle School paraprofessional staff member and a former student. Due to the seriousness of the allegation, the staff member was immediately removed from campus. Law enforcement conducted a full investigation that led to an off-campus arrest. These actions are not representative of Labay Middle School or CFISD employee standards of conduct.”

5. Hannah Siboyeh Began Working in the School District While Still a Student Herself

Hannah Parisa Siboyeh attended college with the intention of pursuing a career in health care. According to her LinkedIn profile, she studied nursing at the Lone Star College System from 2012 until 2017.

While still a college student, she began working at the Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District as a substitute teacher in January of 2013. She would have been 19 years old at the time. At the time of her arrest, Siboyeh was employed at Labay Middle School.

Her public Facebook page does not reveal too much information. But she lists her relationship status as “engaged since 2017.” She also includes the caption “Soulmates always” in multiple photos, without adding any other context. Her cover photo is a quote that reads, “”Soulmates always somehow work out in the end.”

