The Republican Club Painting: Best Twitter Reactions & Memes

The Republican Club, a painting by artist Andy Thomas, is the latest addition to President Trump’s White House decor, depicting the president sitting and laughing with several previous Republican presidents.

The painting shows a smiling, relaxed Trump sitting between Presidents Eisenhower and Nixon, directly across from Abraham Lincoln. Teddy Roosevelt, Dwight Eisenhower, Gerald Ford, Ronald Reagan, and both George H. W. Bush and George W. Bush are also in scene.

The artist was thrilled to see his work hung in the White House, and was even more honored to receive a call from the president to thank him for his work.

“He had actually given a me real gracious call to tell me how much he liked it,” Thomas told the Daily Beast. “He was very complimentary. He made a comment that he’d seen a lot of paintings of himself and he rarely liked them.”

The painting is part of a series of artwork that Thomas created, depicting presidents from each party hanging out together. Thomas’ first painting, which was finished in 2008, included Republicans playing poker. Another portrait shows Democratic presidents playing pool.

Thomas told The Daily Beast that the print was given to the President by Rep. Darrell Issa, the California Republican and a fan of the artist’s work. Although the print with President Trump is receiving the most attention, Thomas enjoys painting bipartisan art and challenges his viewers and fans to see if they can figure out his own political views, which he refused to share with the Daily Beast.

Despite the fact that the painting is part of a series of paintings by the artist dating back a decade, Twitter had a field day when it was spotted by many social media users after 60 Minutes aired an interview with Trump on Sunday.

The internet was quick to pick up on the picture in the background. Several users called the picture “tacky,” “blasphemous,” and claimed the artist deliberately painted Trump several pounds lighter than his actual weight.

“The great thing about this painting is they legit have no idea what policies Lincoln and Roosevelt advocated for,” one user wrote.

Others compared the piece to the infamous “Dogs Playing Poker” paintings commissioned in the late 1800’s.

“I’m not first to note similarity betw incredibly tacky painting of GOP presidents on Trump’s wall and “Dogs Playing Poker.” It’s probly worth noting that “great general,” President U.S. Grant, doesn’t have a seat at the table,” one user wrote.

Many users compared the “faceless woman” in the background to a similar woman standing in the background of the Democrat painting. Time considered the nameless woman in the background a subliminal feminist message, where others called her the next president.

Others looked for different messages in the painting of the woman. Some pointed out that in the Democrat painting, the woman was smiling, and the Republican painting she was painted with “no mouth.”

One user wrote: “Even in Trump’s thrift store trash painting, a woman is coming to end the bullshit when they aren’t paying any attention.” Another wrote: “Here’s Kamala walking toward the boy’s club in that painting Trump hung in the White House.”

Industrious tweeters also deployed a number of top-shelf memes to express their artistic creativity with edits to the picture.

It became almost a competition to see which Photoshop master could replace some of the other former presidents with more “appropriate” people at the table. One replaced their faces with several other famous men accused of sexual assault, including Harvey Weinstein, Bill Crosby and Kevin Spacey.

Another replaced all of the president’s faces with Trump’s own face, where another threw in the faces of several accused dictators.

Several users replaced the picture-Trump with a clown version, his face with the botched restoration of the infamous Jesus Christ painting, and one with Trump’s face emphasized to look extra orange.

And there were several users that just changed the background of the picture to better depict the users’ feelings on the current administration.

Others even questioned if there were lines of cocaine painted into the picture.

“Why Trump is up at 3am in the morning us because doing cocaine in the basement apparently according to what I found in the painting,” one user wrote.

What was the best “correction” to the painting? Drop your favorite meme in the comments below.