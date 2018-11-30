Cameron Underwood: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Cameron Underwood is the recipient of a face transplant that restored his entire face, after a June 2016 injury that left him without the majority of his lower jaw, teeth, and nose.
Underwood was NYU Langone Health’s second-ever face transplant recipient. He has said that it gave him a “second chance at life.”
Here’s what you need to know:
1. Underwood Suffered a Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound to the Face in 2016
Underwood attempted to kill himself in June 2016. He didn’t die, but did end up sustaining massive damage to his face, losing most of his jaw, nose, and all teeth but one.
Underwood tried several forms of conventional reconstructive surgery, CNN reports, but those methods could only do so much. Then his mother read an article about the plastic surgery department at NYU Langone Health. She contacted the head doctor at NYU, Dr. Eduardo Rodriguez, and he went on to lead a team of over 100 medical professionals on Underwood’s case.
2. Underwood’s Surgery Took a Grueling 25 Hours to Complete
According to TIME, the team of doctors who performed on Underwood’s face took 25 hours, including removing large portions of the donor’s fce, then using 3D-printed cutting guides to reconstruct Underwood’s teeth, mouth, gums, jaw, lower eyelids, cheeks, nasal and nose passages.
The time between Underwood’s injury and his face transplant was 18 months. Then, after the face transplant, he waited another 11 months to reveal his new face to the general public.
Rodriguez said in a statement “Cameron has not lived with his injury for a decade or longer like most other face transplant recipients have. As a result, he has not had to deal with many of the long-term psycho-social issues which often lead to issues like severe depression, substance abuse, and other potentially harmful behaviors.
3. Underwood’s Donor Was a Man Named William Fisher Who Registered as an Organ Donor When He Was a Teen
Underwood’s organ donor was a 23-year-old aspiring filmmaker and writer named William Fisher.
In a statement Fisher’s mother said, “Being a part of this experience has been a source of strength for me during a very difficult time. I don’t think I would have survived Will’s death if not for Cameron. Cameron has his whole life ahead of him — and I love the idea that Willie is helping him have a better life.”
4. Underwood Will Have to Remain on Anti-Rejection Medication for the Rest of His Life
Though the majority of the healing process is behind him, Underwood will have to remain on anti-rejection drugs for the rest of his life. But that doesn’t mean his new face isn’t sturdy- he’s already gone skydiving with it.
Rodriguez said of his patient, “A face transplant can tolerate 15,000 feet in the air. It all held together. Cam is living and he’s doing the things that he enjoys. This is the greatest thanks that they could ever provide.”
5. Underwood Has Said That He’s Grateful for His Doctors, & For a Second Chance at Life
Underwood has since spoken out about his gratitude for his team of doctors, as well as his second chance at life.
He said, “We hope my experience inspires others who have severe facial injuries to have hope, as I was inspired by others who came before me. The journey hasn’t been easy, but it’s been well worth it.”
3 Comments
3 Comments
Discuss on Facebook
A former deputy PRIME MINISTER of India in BJp rule ,, asked all the Christians in India to go to USA as refugees because Christians not the citizens of India,,,,it is a Hindu and Muslims country,,,,,,
,,,
😭😓😡
🚜,,,,a sick patient in a Russian hospital was beaten to death by a medical doctor on a suspicion that the sick patient misbehaved with a nurse ,,but this is not Christianity ,,it is Russian barbarian ,cruel inhuman,,..
,,
Jesus said love sinners ,,
Hate sin,,
Rescue a sinner ,,
But
,
But
Punish , the sin ,,,,
that’s why we love a sinner and hate sin ,,no man has the right to punish another man ,,as the Phillipines leader pushed a drug leader from the aero plane ,,✈🛫✈,,,,,,,,,
,,
,,
Jesus punished the sin ,,,
On the cross,,
Not the sinner ,,
Jesus did this to save sinners ,,
That’s why ,,,?
We say ,,,
❤ love ❤ sinners ,,l
But hate sin,,
☦ ,,says 💯percent,,
Jesus loves sinners ,,,
Jesus loves sinners ,,
Jesus loves sinners ,,
Jesus loves sinners ,,
Jesus punished the sin ,,
Jesus punished the sin ,,
Jesus punished the sin ,
Jesus punished the sin,,
Not the sinner ,,
Not the sinner ,
Not the sinner ,,
Not the sinner ,
,,
,,
Hallelujah
Hallelujah
Amen
🙏
🙏
,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Muslims Quran says about their Allah ,,a god of this world ,which is Satan ,but our God jehova is God of earth and heavens ,Jesus has all power ,so don’t believe Islam but love a Muslim ,,,😇
Muslims Quron says .,,
Their very first chapter ,,Sura,,(what they call chapter and verse )
All a ,the God of this world ..
Which our bible says ,,
It is Satan ,,
So,,
We have to be very very careful with muslims ,,
Jesus has all powers in the earth universe and heavens cosmos ,,
Jesus is not an ordinary man ,,
But God jehova had given him all powers ,,,
Some say Jesus has taken us to father directly ,,
Where there is a cup ☕ in which blood of Jesus is kept ,,
That blood speaks for us ,,
Gives us courage to speak to God father ,,
There we have Holy Spirit of God,,
There we have thousands of thousand angels ,,
Spirit of righteous men of God ,,
We have Satan too there ,
He will accuse us to Father God ,?
But ,
We have to keep quiet ,
There the blood of Jesus will speak for us which is kept in a vessel there ( ☕ cup).,,,
Jesus will also plead for us ,?
It will be like a Court ,,
👩⚖ Judge is father God in heaven ,,
It will be real court ,,
But we will not be condemned to death,,
Blood of of Jesus is victory ,,
He is a great lawyer for us there ,,
Satan is accusing us there in front of God,,
Chant ,,
Jesus you love me ,
and ,,
Sleep 😴 well ,,,,,
God bless you
,(((((This is our faith thanks to 🙏 🙏 🙏 a my brother who told me this .,)))))
God bless him.
God bless all Americans ,,,,,,
Jesus is coming soon,,
Russians bad Phillip Ines .,, all are not democrats ,,
They believe in cruelty ,
Which is not Christianity ,,,
————————
(
Jesus is our safety,,
Jesus is our security,,
Jesus is our refuge,,.,,,
USA must help Christians living in India ,,
God bless you ,,
God bless trump,,
God bless all people whites in USA ,,
African Blacks have a strange bond with the present rulers here ,, in India
Uhh, that left picture is a bit too graphic, Heavy.