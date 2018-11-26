Martin Gutierrez Missing: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Martin Gutierrez has been missing in Austin, Texas since early morning Monday, November 19. With few clues about his disappearance, and a surveillance video showing Gutierrez acting oddly just before he disappeared, his family is seeking the public’s help. A reward is now offered for information that helps find Gutierrez. Here is what we know so far about what happened.

1. Martin Gutierrez, 25, Was Last Seen Wearing Jeans, Grey Vans Shoes, & a Black Jacket

Martin Gutierrez, 25, went missing early Monday morning, November 19. He’s 5-foot-8 and weighs 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, grey Vans shoes, a light green shirt, and a black Patagonia jacket. He has short black hair and brown eyes, police said. His brother, Mitchell Gutierrez, told Fox 7 that his brother has big dimples and a scar over his right eye.

Mitchell told KVUE that Martin has a set routine and it’s not like him to just disappear. “This isn’t him,” Mitchell said. “He has a set routine. He goes to work. He goes work out. We eat. We’re a victim of routine.”

If you have any information, call 911 or the Missing Persons Unit at 512-974-5250.

2. Martin Went with Friends to Rainey Street, Purchase a Drink at Lustre Pearl, & Was Last Seen at The Alibi

Martin was last seen on Rainey Street early morning on Monday, November 19, police have said. Martin had dinner with Mitchell, his girlfriend, and his girlfriend’s family at Cover 3 on West Sixth Street on Sunday night, November 18, KVUE reported. Mitchell decided to go home, but Martin wanted to stay out with his friends a little longer. Martin’s friends told Mitchell they last visited a bar called The Alibi.

Before visiting The Alibi, Martin went to Lustre Pearl and purchased one drink there around 11:30 p.m., Mitchell told CBS Austin. That was his last known purchase.

3. Martin Called a Friend Around 1:27 a.m. November 19 for a Ride Home

PLEASE SHARE: Were you on Rainey Street late Sunday night/early Monday morning? Do you recognize the guy in the pictures? Martin Gutierrez never came home after a night of fun, and his family is desperate to find him. https://t.co/gIPFvnc1Ow@KVUE pic.twitter.com/RyQuXKd16y — Pattrik Perez (@PattrikPerez) November 21, 2018

Around 1:27 a.m. on November 19, Martin called a friend, according to his phone records. He asked for a ride home, but his friend was working and couldn’t pick him up, KVUE reported.

His brother told Fox 7 that he tried to track Martin’s phone, but his phone was turned off. He also tried to get into Martin’s Uber account to see if he got a lift home, or if he used his credit or debit cards.

4. Security Footage Showed Martin Sprinting Strangely Out of The Alibi & Later Walking Toward I-35. His Family Is Hoping People in the Area Will Search Their Security Footage for Nov. 19, 1:30-3 AM

❗️❗️PLEASE SHARE ❗️❗️

Martin Gutierrez-25 year old Hispanic male-5’7’’-150lbs-wearing a light teal shirt-black Patagonia jacket-dark blue jeans-gray Vans. Last seen on Rainey Street in Austin, TX around 1:30am Sunday night/Monday morning, 11/19/2018. Contact local Austin Police pic.twitter.com/A4gzxXFomQ — Macy Lopez (@emacyl0721) November 21, 2018

Video footage shows Martin at The Alibi, a bar next door to Lustre Pearl where he made his last known purchase. Although the footage hasn’t been released, Mitchell was shown the footage by a manager at The Alibi on Rainey Street, KVUE reported. Mitchell told CBS Austin that the footage showed Martin exiting the bar “kind of like he was in a sprint.” He was on his phone when he left.

Mitchell told KVUE that the video shows Martin pretty much just sticking to himself while he was The Alibi and then running outside. He was on his phone the whole time, even though four friends were with him at the bar. Mitchell told KVUE: “The way he exited the bar running out and all this stuff — he’s making this weird movement, and it’s not him. Like I said, he’s a bulky kid. It was odd. It wasn’t Martin.”

Additional video from a tech company on Rainey Street showed Martin walking east on River Street, toward I-35, about 10 minutes after he left The Alibi, KXAN reported.

Mitchell told CBS Austin that Martin might have tried to walk to a friend’s home in East Austin. Family and friends are asking anyone east of I-35 to check their security camera footage for early morning Monday, November 19 between 1 a.m. and 3:30 a.m.

5. The Family Is Offering a $10,000 Reward

The search continues tonight on Austin’s Rainey Street for missing 25-year-old Martin Gutierrez who was last seen leaving the area at 1 a.m. Monday pic.twitter.com/w4JFPtLig8 — Tom Miller (@TomMillerKXAN) November 22, 2018

Martin’s family is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to finding him, KVUE reported. They originally were offering $5,000, but increased the reward amount.

Martin’s family, friends, Travis County Search and Rescue, and Austin police have been searching tirelessly for Martin. They have been searching around Rainey Street, the Zilker Park area, and surrounding areas, passing out flyers in hopes of finding anyone who may know something, KVUE reported. They have also called local hospitals.

Martin’s brother, Mitchell Gutierrez, told KVUE: “I’m hoping he’s not in the water and had drowned. I’m hoping someone didn’t hurt him and he’s down somewhere and he can’t do anything. Or someone took him. I just don’t want to think that he’s behind a dumpster somewhere.”

Martin had just moved to Austin in January, Mitchell told KXAN.