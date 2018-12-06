Margaret Gieszinger: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Margaret Gieszinger is a Visalia, California, teacher arrested after she was caught on video forcibly cutting a student’s hair while singing the national anthem.

Gieszinger, a 52-year-old chemistry teacher at the University Preparatory High School, was booked Wednesday on suspicion of felony child endangerment. Her bail was set at $100,000, The Visalia Times Delta reported.

The school said that Gieszinger will not return to the classroom.

Her Facebook page includes numerous pro-Donald Trump posts

1. A Video Shows Margaret Gieszinger Forcibly Cutting a Student’s Hair While Singing the Anthem

Good to see that UPHS is still hiring qualified teachers! Let's hope they keep this one pic.twitter.com/MJ9oAfyVyy — WillisTrillest (@Erybodyloveseli) December 5, 2018

A video posted to Twitter shows Gieszinger tell her class “Okay, I want everybody to rise. Rise. This is how we do it.”

She is then seen belting out the “Star-Spangled Banner” while cutting the shocked boy’s hair.

When he goes to get up, she tells him, “You’re not done.”

She then walked over to a female student and appeared to grab her hair and try to cut it while others pupils yelled and ran out of the classroom.

“We think she’s going to try to be funny and be like ‘Oh did you really think I was going to cut his hair?’ But she did cut a hair off, and she started singing the Star Spangled Banner and she was singing it really loudly as she ceremoniously tossed a chunk of hair behind her,” a student who asked to remain anonymous told KFSN.

“I hope I never have to see her at the school again, because I know for a fact I can never see her as a respectable authority figure in my life,” the student added.

2. She Was Booked on Suspicion of Child Endangerment

The College of the Sequoias police responded to a call from the school Wednesday. Police Chief Kevin Mizner said they received a call from the University of Preparatory High School about an incident involving a teacher and a “pair of scissors,” The Visalia Times Delta reported.

Gieszinger was arrested on suspicion of felony child endangerment. Her bail was set at $100,000.

3. Gieszinger Will Not Return to the Classroom, the School Says

Police say 52-year-old Margaret Gieszinger has been arrested on suspicion of corporal injury to a child. More at 11 on @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/pAKAdXtSqm — Christina Fan (@ChristinaABC30) December 6, 2018

The Tulare County Office of Education is investigating the incident and said that Gieszinger will not return to the classroom.

“The staff at University Preparatory High School and the administration at the Tulare County Office of Education are deeply concerned for the students who were subjected to the disturbing behavior in Margaret Gieszinger’s class yesterday morning,” said Jim Vidak, superintendent of Tulare County schools, in a statement reported by the Visalia Times Delta. “To support all students on the UPHS campus today, we have sent top counselors from our mental health services program. They will continue to be available to the students as long as necessary.”

Vidak added that a “highly-qualified substitute teacher” will take over until a replacement teacher is hired.

4. She Was Previously Suspended for 2 Weeks on 2 Different Ocassions

According to the Commission on Teacher Credentialing, Gieszinger teacher credentials were suspended in 2007 and again in 2016. The cause of the suspensions is unclear.

Both suspensions lasted two weeks.

The Visalia Times Delta reported that Gieszinger was previously employed by the Lindsay Unified School District and Cutler-Orosi Joint Unified School District.

5. Parents Say They’re Shocked by the Teacher’s Behavior

Sara Rocha, a parent of a student who attends the school, told The Visalia Times Delta that the incident began after a test went missing earlier in the week and Gieszinger blamed the students. Rocha said that the teacher made her daughter’s friend cry in class.

“(Students) asked for help,” she said, “but were told they had to go back to class… the fact kids asked for help and didn’t get it makes me really sad.”

“We have to take it seriously when (students) come to us,” added Rocha, who also works as a teacher. “We absolutely need to listen to kids. This breaks my heart.”

“I know that on Monday she had another freak out because a test was missing or something. She accused the students of taking the test,” one of the students told KFSN.

Lilli Gates, one of Gieszinger’s students, said that the incident was out of character for the teacher.

“When everything was going on I was terrified, and I so badly wanted to blame her. I was scared she was going to come back,” Gates said. “What she did to my classmates and I is inexcusable. I am not trying to make excuses for her, I simply ask everyone to reconsider how they view her. She is a loving and kind lady. She is usually all smiles and laughs. This is not the Miss G. we know and love.”

