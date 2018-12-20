New Orleans Pelicans Rumors: Anthony Davis Could Welcome A Free Agent To Team Soon

Getty
Top DraftKings Lineups for Wednesday, December 5
From here, I'll evaluate a few different lineups for the DraftKings
slate, starting with an optimal (well-rounded), 150-max (high upside), single entry/cash (well-rounded, safe). Some lineups will feature a few of the same players, but there'll be a rotation for many of the values and even top plays.
There will certainly be players on these lineups that were not listed above. Constructing lineups can take a bit of tweaking throughout and sometimes you'll have to use one or two of the final roster spots on a player who's not elite, but is in a very good spot. Let's dive in and start with the optimal lineup.
Optimal Lineup
– PG: Lonzo Ball ($5,200)
– SG: Kelly Oubre ($4,600)
– SF: Otto Porter ($6,100)
– PF: Anthony Davis ($11,500)
– C: John Collins ($6,300)
– G: Tomas Satoransky ($3,700)
– F: Serge Ibaka ($5,800)
– UTIL: Steven Adams ($6,700)
Although the Wizards have been incredibly hit-or-miss this season, the fact that John Wall
is out will open a lot up. This results in a ton of touches being able to go around and I'll have a few lineups with three Washington players. They aren't going to get blown out by the Hawks and there's a good chance for 4-5 of them to easily catch fire and hit 6x value or more.
I think the grouping of John Collins, Serge Ibaka and Steven Adams paired with Anthony Davis offers a nice mixture of high floor and high upside. Ibaka comes with a small risk, but not enough to scare me off him at all, while Collins and Adams have a realistic 35-40 point potential.
150-Max Lineup
– PG: Kemba Walker ($8,100)
– SG: Kevin Huerter ($3,700)
– SF: Kelly Oubre ($4,600)
– PF: Julius Randle ($7,100)
– C: Joel Embiid ($10,300)
– G: Malik Beasley ($3,500)
– F: Miles Bridges ($4,100)
– UTIL: Bradley Beal ($8,400)
*If Mirotic plays, he can be swapped in for Randle.
I'm going to have Kemba Walker in quite a few of my 150-max games and I really like the idea of getting him in with upside players such as Julius Randle, Joel Embiid
and Bradley Beal. With the high-upside plays, we have a few inexpensive options such as Kelly Oubre, Kevin Huerter, Malik Beasley and Miles Bridges.
In 150-max games, I focus on trying to use the value plays who have a fair amount of upside, which is where both Oubre and Bridges come into play. I also believe that Embiid will be somewhat low-owned with both Anthony Davis and Giannis slightly above him in cost. This makes him an appealing play with a high ceiling and potentially a fair ownership.
Single Entry/Cash Lineup
– PG: Lonzo Ball ($5,200)
– SG: Kevin Huerter ($3,700)
– SF: Jeremy Lamb ($5,900)
– PF: Julius Randle ($7,100)
– C: Joel Embiid ($10,300)
– G: Monte Morris ($3,700)
– F: Cedi Osman ($4,500)
– UTIL: Andre Drummond ($8,800)
*If Mirotic starts, I would go Otto Porter over Julius Randle, then use the savings to upgrade Jeremy Lamb to Jimmy Butler.
I really like Cedi Osman as a player, but I'm worried about the blowout aspect here. The Cavaliers are at home, which helps out a bit, and we've seen the forward receive 30-plus minutes
in four of the last five games (28 in the other). He can easily top 35 minutes if this game does stay close, but in a worst-case scenario, his floor is solid.
The potential swap to put Jimmy Butler in that's mentioned makes for a pretty sound all-around lineup, and I debated making that the main cash line. But I think Randle's upside is higher if he starts and Lamb has a floor that works well here.
