New Orleans Pelicans Rumors: Anthony Davis Could Welcome A Free Agent To Team Soon

Top DraftKings Lineups for Wednesday, December 5

Optimal Lineup
– PG: Lonzo Ball ($5,200)
– SG: Kelly Oubre ($4,600)
– SF: Otto Porter ($6,100)
– PF: Anthony Davis ($11,500)
– C: John Collins ($6,300)
– G: Tomas Satoransky ($3,700)
– F: Serge Ibaka ($5,800)
– UTIL: Steven Adams ($6,700)

Although the Wizards have been incredibly hit-or-miss this season, the fact that John Wall is out will open a lot up. This results in a ton of touches being able to go around and I'll have a few lineups with three Washington players. They aren't going to get blown out by the Hawks and there's a good chance for 4-5 of them to easily catch fire and hit 6x value or more. I think the grouping of John Collins, Serge Ibaka and Steven Adams paired with Anthony Davis offers a nice mixture of high floor and high upside. Ibaka comes with a small risk, but not enough to scare me off him at all, while Collins and Adams have a realistic 35-40 point potential.

150-Max Lineup
– PG: Kemba Walker ($8,100)
– SG: Kevin Huerter ($3,700)
– SF: Kelly Oubre ($4,600)
– PF: Julius Randle ($7,100)
– C: Joel Embiid ($10,300)
– G: Malik Beasley ($3,500)
– F: Miles Bridges ($4,100)
– UTIL: Bradley Beal ($8,400)

*If Mirotic plays, he can be swapped in for Randle. I'm going to have Kemba Walker in quite a few of my 150-max games and I really like the idea of getting him in with upside players such as Julius Randle, Joel Embiid and Bradley Beal. With the high-upside plays, we have a few inexpensive options such as Kelly Oubre, Kevin Huerter, Malik Beasley and Miles Bridges. In 150-max games, I focus on trying to use the value plays who have a fair amount of upside, which is where both Oubre and Bridges come into play. I also believe that Embiid will be somewhat low-owned with both Anthony Davis and Giannis slightly above him in cost. This makes him an appealing play with a high ceiling and potentially a fair ownership.

Single Entry/Cash Lineup
– PG: Lonzo Ball ($5,200)
– SG: Kevin Huerter ($3,700)
– SF: Jeremy Lamb ($5,900)
– PF: Julius Randle ($7,100)
– C: Joel Embiid ($10,300)
– G: Monte Morris ($3,700)
– F: Cedi Osman ($4,500)
– UTIL: Andre Drummond ($8,800)

*If Mirotic starts, I would go Otto Porter over Julius Randle, then use the savings to upgrade Jeremy Lamb to Jimmy Butler. I really like Cedi Osman as a player, but I'm worried about the blowout aspect here. The Cavaliers are at home, which helps out a bit, and we've seen the forward receive 30-plus minutes in four of the last five games (28 in the other). He can easily top 35 minutes if this game does stay close, but in a worst-case scenario, his floor is solid. The potential swap to put Jimmy Butler in that's mentioned makes for a pretty sound all-around lineup, and I debated making that the main cash line. But I think Randle's upside is higher if he starts and Lamb has a floor that works well here.

The New Orleans Pelicans could welcome a new addition to their team soon: Austin Rivers.

This comes after the Washington Wizards traded Rivers to the Phoenix Suns, with Rivers and the team reaching a buyout agreement.

According to The Athletic, Rivers gave back $650,000 as part of his buyout agreement with the Suns.

Rivers is on a $12.6 million expiring contract this season.

While Rivers has been linked with the Memphis Grizzlies when he clears waivers, a league source shared with me earlier this week that the Golden State Warriors are also a team of interest for Rivers.

The Houston Rockets also have interest in Rivers, reportedly have interest as do the Dallas Mavericks.

Pelicans, Warriors, Rockets, Mavs all have interest in Austin Rivers. pic.twitter.com/Nh8YZRTlkD — Brandon Robinson (@ScoopB) December 18, 2018

In 29 games with the Wizards this season, Rivers has averaged 7.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game while shooting 39.2 percent from the field, 31.1 percent from beyond the arc and 54.3 percent from the free-throw line.

Per Clutchpoints’ Ashish Mathur: Rivers is best suited in a sixth-man role where he can come off the bench and score the basketball. For whatever reason, it just didn’t work out in Washington.