Alessandra Mussolini: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Alessandra Mussolini, the granddaughter of fascist Italian dictator Benito Mussolini, lashed out at actor Jim Carrey for posting a sketch of her grandfather and his mistress hanging upside down on social media. The caption read, “If you’re wondering what fascism leads to, just ask Benito Mussolini and his mistress Claretta.”

If you’re wondering what fascism leads to, just ask Benito Mussolini and his mistress Claretta. pic.twitter.com/uc2wZl0YBu — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 30, 2019

Mussolini, who was allied with Adolph Hitler during World War II, was captured alongside his mistress, Claretta Petacci, in April of 1945. They were killed by firing squad and their bodies were hung upside down at the Piazzale Loreto in Milan for crowds to see.

Alessandra Mussolini called Carrey a “bastard” for his Twitter post.

Here’s what you need to know about the feud and Alessandra Mussolini.

1. Alessandra Mussolini Tweeted Images of the Atomic Bomb & Native Americans & Asked Jim Carrey If He Would Draw Sketches on Those Topics as Well

Hi @JimCarrey now draw this for us pic.twitter.com/tDZ9RB1WLm — Alessandra Mussolini (@Ale_Mussolini_) March 31, 2019

Alessandra Mussolini took aim at Jim Carrey after he shared the sketch of Benito Mussolini and Claretta Petacci. The sketch was posted on March 30, 2019 and Mussolini responded a few hours later, “You are a bastard.”

Social media commenters jumped to Carrey’s defense. Remarks included, “I think you’re confusing Jim Carrey with your murderous grandfather.” “Your grandfather got exactly what he deserved — and it should’ve been sooner!” “You should be ashamed of carrying that name!”

Mussolini then pointed out acts carried out by Americans and asked if Carrey would make sketches of them as well. She shared pictures such as the bomb at Hiroshima, images of Native Americans with Mount Rushmore in the background, and a picture of Rosa Parks alongside a bus sign that reads “whites only.” Mussolini also shared the well-known image of children in Vietnam following a napalm attack.

2. Jim Carrey Often Attracts Criticism For His Political Sketches But Does Not Typically Respond

Two and a half hours of manic logorrhea. Brought to you by the makers of Adderall! pic.twitter.com/YVNosBYp6F — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 3, 2019

Jim Carrey frequently posts his cartoon sketches of political figures to his Twitter account and is no stranger to ridicule for them. Carrey's pictures have included mocking images of President Donald Trump, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and Kellyanne Conway.

Wow! How could I be so wrong abt this President?! The fact tht Barr let him skate on OBSTRUCTION, even after confessing on NATIONAL TV, proves Potus is 100% above reproach! Orrrrr…he, like Gotti, slipped the noose again.

So today we eat crow. Trump’s goose will be slow-cooked. pic.twitter.com/BT2vyhHD3R — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 25, 2019

One of those examples, an image posted on March 25, commented on Attorney General Bill Barr's decision that President Trump did not obstruct justice. Carrey’s caption read in part, "The fact tht Barr let him skate on OBSTRUCTION, even after confessing on NATIONAL TV, proves Potus is 100% above reproach! Orrrrr…he, like Gotti, slipped the noose again. So today we eat crow. Trump’s goose will be slow-cooked."

Some social media users approved of the photo and found it funny. Negative comments about sketch the included "you're losing your mind," "You really are an idiot Jim," and "Jim every time I look at your Twitter I just get sad at what you’ve become."

Carrey, as is his habit, did not respond to any of the critics. He has also not responded to Alessandra Mussolini's remarks about the image of her grandfather.

3. Alessandra Mussolini Has Threatened Legal Action Against Anyone Who Defames Her Grandfather’s Image

+++ Avviso ai naviganti +++ legali a lavoro per verificare il "politically correct" di FB e altri social nei confronti di immagini e/o frasi offensive nei confronti di Benito Mussolini: monitoraggio e denuncia a Polizia Postale. — Alessandra Mussolini (@Ale_Mussolini_) October 17, 2018

Benito Mussolini is remembered as the former Prime Minister of Italy and the founder of the Fascist Party. He named himself dictator in 1925 and allied with Adolph Hitler in World War II. An estimated 8,000 Italian Jews were killed during his dictatorship. Benito Mussolini was executed by firing squad in 1945.

Alessandra Mussolini is a staunch supporter of her family name. In October of 2018, she threatened to sue anyone who used an image of her grandfather in a disrespectful manner. She wrote on Twitter that she had “lawyers at work” looking at images of Benito Mussolini used on social media.

Grazie a Benito Mussolini mio padre sedicenne fu espulso dalla scuola, grazie ai suoi seguaci 12 persone della mia famiglia furono consegnate ai nazisti e gassate a Auschwitz. Si offende @Ale_Mussolini_ se dico che suo nonno era un criminale? #mussolinidimettiti pic.twitter.com/tXYPFk1hsS — roberto della seta (@robdellaseta) October 18, 2018

The tweet prompted a backlash, especially from Jewish groups. Israeli newspaper Haaretz cited Riccardo Pacifici, the former president of the Jewish community in Rome, who said, “We don’t know whether she had a nervous breakdown or thought she could reap political benefits, but Mussolini’s threats were outrageous.” People whose family members suffered under the Mussolini regime tweeted at Alessandra to share their relatives’ stories.

4. Alessandra Mussolini is a Member of European Parliament

Alessandra Mussolini has an active presence in Italian politics. She is a member of the European People’s Party in the European Parliament. According to its website, the party describes itself as being “centre-right” and supportive of a “free market economy with a social consciousness.”

Mussolini’s Parliament bio states that she is a member of the Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs and is part of the Delegation to the ACP-EU Joint Parliamentary Assembly.

Mussolini began her political career in 1992 when she was first elected to Parliament. She was named a deputy in the Italian Social Movement. She ran for Mayor of Naples in the early 1990s but lost to Antonio Bassolino. Mussolini was previously part of the political party called Forza Italy but left the party in 2018 to join the European People’s Party.

Mussolini has attracted controversy throughout her political career. In 2006, transgender politician Vladimir Luxuria called Mussolini as fascist. She reportedly responded by saying, “It’s better to be a fascist than a fa**ot.” The following year, Mussolini referred to Romanians as “criminals” and said they should all be deported from Italy.

5. Mussolini is the Niece of Sophia Loren & Pursued Acting & Modeling Before Entering Politics

Alessandra Mussolini was born in Rome on December 30, 1962, according to her personal website. She is the daughter of Romano Mussolini and Maria Scicolone. Her father was Benito Mussolini’s fourth son. Her mother’s sister is actress Sophia Loren.

Mussolini’s aunt encouraged her to pursue an acting career, according to the Italian news outlet the Local. Mussolini’s film credits included “Doomsday” and the “Assisi Underground,” which was about the role of the Catholic church in helping to hide Jews during World War II. Mussolini reportedly stopped acting after a director told her she should change her last name.

During the 1980s, Mussolini also tried her hand at modeling. She posed for Playboy and appeared on two covers.

Mussolini has three children and has been married since 1989. Her husband, Mauro Floriani, was charged after investigators said he paid an underage girl for sex. He pleaded guilty and paid a fine.