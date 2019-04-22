Jeffrey Weiss ‘Was On Board’ Doomed Kerrville Plane

Jeffrey Weiss was on-board a private plane that crashed, killing six people, close to San Antonio on April 22. Online records showed that the twin-engine Beechcraft BE58 was registered to Weiss, a Houston-resident.

WFAA was the first to report that Weiss was among the dead. The crash occurred at around 9 a.m. local time six miles northwest of Kerrville Airport. Kerrville is 65 miles northwest of San Antonio The identities of the other five people on board the flight have not been revealed.

Investigators Have Not Speculated on the Cause of the Crash

The plane took off from West Houston Airport at 7:30 a.m. and had been due to land in Kerrville at 8:35 a.m. The incident is being investigated by the NTSB with officials not speculating on the possible cause of the crash.

Weiss Was an Investment Banker With Raymond James

According to Weiss’ profile on the website for investment bank Raymond James, Weiss was a senior vice president. That page lists Weiss’ many aviation accolades including being a life member of the AOPA – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (1977), a life member of the AOPA Air Safety Foundation, the board of directors for the 1940 Air Terminal Museum and a Colonel in the Commemorative Air Force.

Weiss Was a Graduate of Michigan State University

On his LinkedIn page, Weiss says that he previously worked for Morgan Stanley, between April 1984 and April 2012. Weiss graduated from Michigan State University in 1975 with a degree in Economics.

Weiss Regularly Flew People Who Needed Medical Care Elsewhere for Free

Weiss wrote on his LinkedIn page of his work with Angel Flight South Central. Weiss said that he would regularly fly people for free to various locations if they were in need of medical or humanitarian help. Weiss was also involved with the Young Eagles Flight Squadron, a group which seeks to give young children their first flight in an airplane for free. In paying tribute to Weiss, one person wrote on Facebook, “The pilot of this plane gave so much to so many and flew this very plane on hundreds of Angel Flights, took my grandfather to Houston to treat Leukemia and just last week my parents flew to Oklahoma with Jeffrey C. Weiss to pick up a new car…”

