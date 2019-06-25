Marcos Echartea: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Marcos Echartea is a California man charged with shooting a 10-month-old baby in the head after her mother rejected his advances at a party, Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer said at a news conference.

Echartea, 23, was arrested Sunday and charged with three counts of attempted murder.

Police say Echartea shot 10-month-old Fayth Percy in the head after her mother, 18-year-old Deziree Menagh, rejected his advances at a party.

The child has been hospitalized since the shooting. She is listed in critical but stable condition, Dyer said.

Elchatrea is also wanted for another shooting that took place in May. Police say he shot at a house owned by his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend.

“Very apparent that Marcos Echartea has no regard for human life ― even a baby,” Dyer said Sunday. “I know the parents [of Fayth] are broken. They’re hurting. … It tears my heart up to see a baby of that age lying in the hospital.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Marcos Echartea Repeatedly Harassed Deziree Menagh at a Party, Police Say

Menagh brought her child to a party in Fresno Sunday where Echartea tried to touch her twice without her consent, Dyer said.

Menagh told police that she had only met Echartea once prior to the party.

She told officers that Echartea tried to hold her hand but she pulled away. He later tried to pull her into his lap but she resisted, she said.

“It was very apparent that he wanted a relationship with her,” Dyer said.

She said she went to leave the party with a male friend and the three of them drove away.

2. Echartea Followed Menagh Outside & Shot Her Baby in the Head, Police Say

Fresno Police say a man accused of shooting a 10-month-old Sunday was already wanted for ANOTHER shooting involving a baby. Chief Dyer says Marcus Echartea is accused of shooting into the home where his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend lives. One bullet hit right next to a 1-yr-old pic.twitter.com/nqF5ev04Cm — Marie Edinger KMPH (@MarieEdinger) June 24, 2019

Police say the car Menagh was being driven in made it about a half block away before Echartea approached the vehicle and shot three rounds into the driver’s side.

One of the bullets penetrated the window and hit Fayth in the side of the head as she was in her mother’s arms on the passenger side of the vehicle.

Echartea was identified as the shooter and arrested on Sunday night inside the home where the party was held.

“We have every reason to believe that Marcus knew that baby Fayth was in that vehicle when he fired three rounds into that vehicle,” Dyer said.

3. Echartea Was Wanted for Another Shooting That Occurred Last Month

Update: A 10-month-old girl shot in the head in Fresno is in critical but stable condition while a suspect in the shooting, Marco Antonio Echartea, is in custody. Police say he fired shortly after the infant's mother resisted his advances. https://t.co/G4f1HG08DE pic.twitter.com/Z36usJrteF — KTLA (@KTLA) June 23, 2019

Echartea is believed to be the suspect responsible for another shooting that took place just miles away from the home on May 27, Dyer said.

Dyer said that Echartea fired several shots into the home of his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend.

“In that case, one of the bullets penetrated the walls and nearly struck another 1-year-old who was inside,” Dyer said. “That bullet landed approximately one foot from where the baby was.”

Echartea faces three attempted murder charges in relation to both the Sunday incident and the May 27 shooting, Dyer said.

He is scheduled to appear in court later this week.

4. Baby Fayth Remains Hospitalized in Critical Condition

Dyer said the Menagh quickly called 911 and the child was rushed to a hospital, where she remains listed in “critical, but stable” condition.

Fayth underwent surgery to remove bullet fragments from her head, he said.

Dyer said that Menagh and the baby’s father, Bennie Percy, had not left the child’s side.

5. Echartea Showed ‘No Remorse,’ Police Say

“It should shock the conscience of every person in Fresno to know that we have a 10-month-old baby lying in the hospital fighting for her life,” Dyer said in the news conference, adding that after Echartea was taken into custody, “he had no remorse.”

“When our detectives brought him downtown… he had just shot a 10-month-old baby and didn’t seem to care or it didn’t phase him,” Dyer said.

“Very apparent that Marcos Echartea has no regard for human life ― even a baby,” he said. “I know the parents [of Fayth] are broken. They’re hurting. … It tears my heart up to see a baby of that age lying in the hospital.”

“We are hoping and praying that baby Fayth is able to survive this injury as well as make a full recovery,” he added.

