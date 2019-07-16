Jodi Harrison-Bauer: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jodi Harrison-Bauer, a 59-year-old Connecticut mother-of-two, hopes to become the oldest model to grace the cover of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue, according to social media posts.

“Here is my official casting video for Sports Illustrated Swim 2020 at 59 years old @si_swimsuit because I believe no woman deserves to be boxed in,” Jodi wrote on Instagram on June 24, 2019.

In the clip, Jodi said she was in her 40s when she realized she was not “standing in her truth” or “honoring herself.” She wants to tell women over the age of 55 that it is never too late to start something new. With over 4,000 views, Jodi is surely spreading her message.

“You didn’t just go outside the box, you tore it up,” James Crump commented.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Jodi opened JodiFit at the Age of 50

At the age of 50, Jodi opened a boutique fitness studio called JodiFit, which offers personal training, group fitness classes, and weight loss and nutrition coaching.

“Our dedicated team of instructors has one thing in mind: you,” the Jodi Fit website says. “We focus on delivering personalized results—even in group class settings—designed to help you find and feel balance in all aspects of your life.”

The gym offers classes including boxing, body pump, and barre, among others. According to her bio, Jodi is a NASM certified personal trainer and integrative nutritional expert. She is also certified in a number of other things, including nutrition, hormones, metabolism, BODYPUMP, CXWORX, TRX, Barre Above, Pound, and AFAA group fitness.

2. Jodi Recently Married a Man Who ‘Lets Her Be Herself’

Jodi got married for the second time in a beautiful beachfront wedding on June 7, 2019. She wore a gorgeous Galvan London dress and wore her hair in loose, beach waves.

“I’m marrying a man who is a bit different from me yet we share a very similar, interesting energy,” Jodi wrote in May 2019. “We are very intense and love fiercely.”

Jodi calls her man her “workout buddy.” The two are both over 55, but definitely, don’t look like it.

“He’s quirky & quiet, I’m social & talkative. We both listen and learn from each other every day,” she wrote. “We have each other’s backs, live together as one, but respect our independent time as well. Where there is mutual respect and love, the rest is pretty simple and easy. The coolest thing is that I get to be me, and he gets to be him. Nobody gets boxed in.”

3. Jodi Has Two Adult Daughters

Jodi has two adult daughters, Lexi and Elyssa Harrison, who are equally as stunning as their mother. All three share the same brunette hair and bright smiles.

“Where do I start? My love for you is endless, unconditional,” Jodi wrote in a Mother’s Day post on Instagram. “To be your Mom is incredible! Incredibly fun, tough, and a complete blessing. How did I get so lucky? Strong, smart, loving and yes healthy and beautiful inside and out. ❤️Thank you for making me a better person every day.”

Jodi posted again shortly after her wedding, saying Lexi and Elyssa are her best friends. She said she didn’t know how her wedding day would have gone without them.

4. Jodi Has Won Multiple Fitness Competitions

According to her JodiFit bio, she is a two-time World Fitness America and World Fitness Universe champion. She eats clean and exercises multiple times a week by mixing up cardio and strength training.

“I’m a day late! Happy National Bikini Day!” Jodi wrote on Instagram on July 6, 2019. “That’s me on the left, June 2009, and me on the right, June 2019. Found this to be interesting. I thought I was so old at 48 & I hadn’t even begun to learn so much about what I was, and wanted to be.”

In her Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue promotional video, Jodi said she started competing in fitness competitions in her 40s.

“I know more now as to what I want to accomplish, share, teach, and leave as my legacy for women who think its to late to start something new,” Jodi wrote. “And a legacy to my daughters so they know I was a warrior at every turn and juncture in the road. More energy, muscle maturity and muscle memory, confidence and a much better understanding of who I am, and my purpose. I experienced many bumps in the road these past 10 years, but no regrets at all. I live to learn because I want to be better than I was yesterday.”

5. Jodi Has Made Several Famous Friends on Her Journey to the Cover

Jodi shared a photo on Instagram with Myla Dalbesio, saying the young model understood why she wanted to be a part of the inclusivity that Sports Illustrated stands for. She said she was trying to hold back tears of gratitude.

Jodi took another selfie with Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Camille Kostek.

Jodi was starstruck as she also met Olivia Culpo and Brooks Nader.