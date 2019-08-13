Dick Swett: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

There has been a lot of terrible and tragic news flooding the timeline on Twitter, and on Monday, users couldn’t help but have a laugh after reading the headlines regarding former U.S. Congressman Dick Swett, who was endorsing Joe Biden for President.

Richard Nelson “Dick” Swett, a graduate of Yale University, served as a representative for New Hampshire’s 2nd District from 1991 to 1995, and from 1998 to 2001, was appointed to be the U.S. Ambassador to Denmark under President Bill Clinton. The 62-year-old Democrat, who’s been married to wife Katrina Swett since 1980, has seven children, and seven grandchildren, was thrusted back into the spotlight after sharing his endorsement of Biden, as users on Twitter could not handle reading his name in the news without giggling.

Here’s what you need to know about Dick Swett…

1. He Supports Joe Biden For President

It's not summer without Dick Swett. https://t.co/BboqXOwkTW — The Fake Ned (@TheFakeNed) August 12, 2019

In his interview with Swett said of Biden, “I think the Vice President has the ability to bring together the country to heal the wounds that seem to be dividing us so deeply. It’s absolutely imperative that we bring back civic civility, that we respect in our political system, and most importantly, that we are able to restore the bonds of civic affection this nation. This is a great country, and Joe loves it more than anyone alive in this country. I think he’s the man to bring that forward and to help understand that this country is worth saving and worth making better.”

2. Some Users Were Unaware Congressman Dick Swett Existed

Even thought Dick Swett served in the House for four years, many people outside New Hampshire have never heard of him. However, once they learned his name, wished they had knew about him much sooner. Others online were completely aware of how immature it was to be laughing at the man’s name, as it’s just a name, but couldn’t help themselves for sharing a few jokes.

Me when I see that "Dick Swett" is trending. pic.twitter.com/nNbier2wkS — Little Jessie (@OrdonianWarrior) August 12, 2019

America waiting for Joe Biden to mention the Dick Swett endorsement at his next campaign rally pic.twitter.com/ZmyigGlmVf — Scott Williams (@jswilliams1962) August 12, 2019

TIL: The US has a congressman named Dick Swett.

Move it along, Rusty Kuntz and Dick Trickle! There's a new sheriff in Terrible Nametown. pic.twitter.com/hhtLXowUBf — Mr. Josh (@MrJosh79) August 12, 2019

our immature hearts hearing dick swett pic.twitter.com/fMCKJZjX5G — ً (@IsHeStillAlive) August 12, 2019

Show former Ambassador Dick Swett some respect. — maggie serota (@maggieserota) August 12, 2019

3. His Wife Katrina Lantos Swett is Wildly Smart

Dick Swett met his wife Katrina while studying at Yale University and they were married in 1980. Her late father, Tom Lantos, was a democratic representative from the state of California from 1981 until his death in 2008. Katrina was incredibly bright, and she skipped college to attend Yale at age 14. After earning a political science degree, she earned her Juris Doctor at University of California, Hastings College of Law. In 2006, she earned a Ph.D in History with a focus on Human Rights and U.S. Foreign Policy from University of Southern Denmark.

Katrina, 63, is a mom of seven, and lives with her family in Bow, New Hampshire. Katrina has been involved in the political sphere for years. She unsuccessfully ran for Congress in 2002 and 2010, and then withdrew her bid for the Senate in 2008 after Governor Jeanne Shaheen announced that she was running. Now, she works as the President of the Lantos Foundation for Human Rights and Justice.

4. Dick & Katrina are Members of the LDS Church

While Dick and Katrina are bother Democrats, they are members of the Jesus Christ Church of Latter-Day Saints, more commonly known as the Mormon Church. In 1990, Swett became the first Mormon elected to Congress from the Northeast. They have raised their seven children as Mormons, as well. The Swett family has also expanded to include seven grandchildren.

5. Swett Works an Architect and Author

Now, that his life in the politics has ended, Swett returned to his original profession in architecture. He recently shared his design plans for optimal office spaces for APCO Worldwide. He is licensed architect in both California and New Hampshire, and a member of the American Institute of Architects.

Utilizing his knowledge as an architect, Swett was a contributing author to the book A Nation Reconstructed: A Quest for Cities That Can Be, and in 2015 penned his own, entitled Leadership by Design: Creating an Architecture on Trust.

