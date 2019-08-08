Woman Stabbed in Downtown Pittsburgh

Two women were attacked in downtown Pittsburgh on the morning of August 8.

CBS Pittsburgh reports that the incident occurred outside of a Burlington Coat Factory department store in the 300 block of Sixth Avenue, close to the intersection of Smithfield Street.

The CBS report says that two women were attacked while wearing hijabs. ABC Pittsburgh’s report says that both of the women were stabbed. That information has not been confirmed by authorities.

Just spoke to a witness who said he saw a woman with a hijab with a stab wound on 6th Street downtown. @PghPolice spokeswoman says they will be making a statement about the incident soon pic.twitter.com/6hQaVmlbsl — Aaron Martin (@WPXIAaronMartin) August 8, 2019

A witness also told WPXI that the women were wearing traditional Muslim clothing.

The Pittsburgh Post Gazette reports that the one woman is in critical condition while another had minor injuries. The patient in critical condition was stabbed in the neck. A witness, Ron Sicilia, told the newspaper, “I saw her bleeding profusely.” While another witness backed up the reports that the women were wearing hijabs.

A suspect was quickly taken into custody by an undercover police officer who was nearby. A Pittsburgh police spokesman told WPXI’s Aaron Martin that the officer was talking to someone nearby at a bus stop when someone standing behind him attacked two women.

The suspect’s identity has not been made public.

READ NEXT: Teenage Porn Star Controversy Rocks California High School