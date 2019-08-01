Milepost 97 Fire Map: Size, Evacuations & Updates

The Milepost 97 fire is now more than 13,000 acres in size, but containment is increasing for the fire too. There are currently only Level 1 or 2 evacuation notices in place, so no one is being told to leave the area right now. However, those details can change frequently, so you should stay tuned to local news for updates. Read on for details about the Milepost 97 map and more, along with information at the end of this article about how you can stay updated on the fire.

Milepost 97 Fire Maps

This first map was provided on August 1 by the Milepost 97 Fire’s official Facebook page. This is the latest, updated map with the fire’s current size. You can see the full PDF map here.

Here’s an interactive map of the Milepost 97 fire, courtesy of MappingSupport.com:

You can see an interactive map of all the Oregon and Washington fires here, provided by Oregon.gov, or view details from NIFC.gov here or embedded below. To view the Milepost 97 fire specifically, you’ll need to zoom in.

Here’s another real-time fire map via Public RAPTOR for the Oregon area. To view the Milepost 97 fire specifically, you’ll need to zoom in.

You can see Inciweb reported fires in the interactive map below or here. Once again, to view the Milepost 97 fire specifically, you’ll need to zoom in.

Milepost 97 Fire Size, Containment, & Evacuation Details

As of August 1, the Milepost 97 fire is currently 13,070 acres in size and 30 percent according to the Milepost 97’s official Facebook page.

According to KOIN, the southeast part of the fire is line with fire hose and firefighters will continue to work on the perimeter lines.

It was caused by human activity, likely by an illegal campfire, officials said. It started about one mile southeast of Canyonville, near milepost 97 on I-5, southbound. Firefighters are continuing to make progress.

If an evacuation is issued, crews will go door-to-door and let residents know. You can register for alerts here. Evacuation levels are currently at 1 and 2 in the region, which means that no one is currently being told that they need to evacuate right now for the fire, but they are being told to be ready to leave in case the fire grows.

How To Get Milepost 97 Fire Updates

A community meeting is scheduled for August 1 at 7 p.m. Pacific at the North Valley high school at 6741 Monumental Drive in Grants Pass, Oregon. If you can’t attend the event, it will be live streamed on the Milepost 97 Facebook page.

About 586 structures are currently threatened, but so far there are no damaged or destroyed structures and there are no closures.

Although there are no road closures, you’ll run into a lot of congestion if driving in the I-5 region where the fire is.

The #Milepost97Fire is still burning in southwestern Oregon, as seen in @SONAR_FW Critical Events. Looking at the live traffic feature, drivers will run into lots of congestion on I-5 through Canyonville. #trucking pic.twitter.com/L2vqEkaSv2 — Nick Austin (@FreightWeather) August 1, 2019

The Douglas Forest Protective Association is providing updates about the fire on Facebook. You can also find updates on the Milepost 97 fire Facebook page.