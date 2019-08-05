Patrick Buhler: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Patrick Buhler, 29, is accused of making terrorist threats against Temple University in Philadelphia. He was arrested on August 1, 2019.

Police said Buhler referenced potential plans for a campus shooting while he was buying ammunition at a Walmart in Tullytown, Pennsylvania. A Walmart employee overheard the conversation Buhler was having with another customer and the store’s management alerted authorities. The Bucks County District Attorney said that by speaking up, the witnessed may have helped to prevent another mass shooting.

Buhler was booked into the Bucks County Correctional Facility and bail was set at $100,000.

1. Police: Patrick Buhler Talked About Purchasing Specific Bullets Because He Knows Officers Wear Body Armor

Patrick Buhler went shopping at the Walmart in Tullytown, Pennsylvania on July 31, 2019. He purchased five boxes of .223 caliber rifle ammunition.

According to the criminal complaint, Buhler was speaking with another customer during the transaction, in front of a Walmart employee. The witnesses told police that Buhler talked about buying the specific bullets “because he knows that cops wear bulletproof vests.”

He talked about which police officers patrol at the Temple University campus, and how long it takes officers to respond to crime scenes. Buhler even said that they could expect to see something on the news within the next couple of days.

2. Another Witness Said Patrick Buhler Talked to Him About Temple University Security at the Store

Patrick Buhler spoke with another Walmart shopper while he was picking out the ammunition. Police wrote in the criminal complaint that the additional witness reported that an “unknown customer,” later identified as Buhler, started talking to him about firearms.

The witness said that Buhler asked him whether he knew anything about specific security measures at Temple University. He did not. Buhler again stated that the man could expect to see him in the news in the coming days.

As the Tullytown Borough Police investigated, they also alerted law enforcement at Temple University.

3. Cops: Buhler Appeared to Have Been Stocking Up on Weapons

This was not Patrick Buhler’s first arrest. According to the criminal complaint, Buhler was apprehended by police in Flemington, New Jersey, in April of 2019. In that case, officers said Buhler illegally possessed “assault type weapons, rifles, handguns, large capacity magazines, and multiple rounds of prohibited ammunition.”

Buhler had also visited “multiple Walmart stores” recently, police discovered. The Tullytown Borough Police found that Buhler had “made additional purchases of ammunition, knives and small-cylinder propane bottles, as well as a two-way radio and binoculars.”

4. Cops: Buhler Described His Statements at the Walmart as ‘One Big F*ck Up’

Police identified Patrick Buhler and confronted him at his home in Morrisville, Pennsylvania on August 1, 2019.

Buhler admitted to making the aforementioned statements to another customer while shopping at the Walmart the previous day. He referred to his statements as “one big f*ck up on my part.”

Buhler acknowledged that he had talked about “violent things.” But he said he “didn’t know what he was thinking when he said them.” Buhler was arrested and faces misdemeanor charges of making terrorist threats and harassment.

Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub told WFMZ-TV, “We were lucky in this situation. We were able to nip a potentially deadly and explosive situation in the bud.”

5. Patrick Buhler Has Two Addresses in Pennsylvania

Patrick Buhler currently lives in Morrisville, Pennsylvania, according to the Bucks County District Attorney’s office. He has a second address located Mount Bethel, Northampton County.

A search of online records brings up a Linkedin profile under the name Patrick Buhler. It lists that Buhler attended Northampton Community College in Bethlemen, PA between 2008 and 2011.

The page also says that Buhler went on to Full Sail University in 2011. It’s a private university located in Winter Park, Florida, near Orlando.

