Flume’s Rumored Girlfriend, Paige Elkington: 5 Fast Facts

Flume’s rumored girlfriend is Paige Elkington, an actress, comedian, and model who posted a video of Flume performing a graphic act on a woman at burning man to her Instagram story on September 2. Elkington did not immediately confirm if she is the woman in the video, but she did include the caption “sorry mom.”

Elkington appears to have traveled with Flume for at least a portion of his tour through Asia over the summer, according to his Instagram.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. WATCH: Elkington’s Instagram Story From Burning Man [Warning: Graphic Video]

Flume really out here eating ass at Burning Man 😂 pic.twitter.com/uW0OmqsArz — #TexasRaves (@TexasRaves) September 2, 2019

Though she has since deleted it, several sites were quick to pick up on Elkington’s Instagram story on September 2, which appears to show Flume performing a graphic sex act on a woman, whom many have presumed to be Elkington. Elkington captioned the video, “Sorry mom.”

Elkington has over 89,000 followers on Instagram.

2. Elkington Is Known For Being In A Jeff Goldblum Meme That Went Viral On Reddit

As many have noted on Reddit, Elkington is in a photo with Jeff Goldblum (pictured above) that went viral as a meme.

Elkington technically posted the photo twice, first in 2017 and then again a year later. The second photo also contains a lengthy, emotional caption from Elkington, posted on November 2, 2017. Elkington wrote,

This year was the absolute worst year of my life health wise and I hit an all time low and dealt with a lot of personal heath stuff and trauma very secretly. I was resentful because I felt like the year was stolen from me and I wasn’t able to accomplish what I wanted to. I felt less than, constantly stressed about my health, and depressed. I didn’t think I would crawl out of it but I DID and ended the year in such a happy, healthy, focused, and peaceful place. I also obtained meme fame from this iconic photo with Jeffery Goldblum. If you’re in a dark place, know that it is temporary. Life isn’t a chill cruise to the top….it’s ups and downs forever. That’s okay! Happy holidays. Thank you for your love and support . I have good stuff planned for 2019 and I hope I can make y’all LOL for a long time . Xoxoxoxoxo

3. Elkington Sells Temporary Tattoos Via Her Online Store

Elkington’s official site is host to a number of aspects of the model’s career, from info about her to a full online temporary tattoo shop. Elkington appears to be wearing one of her own temporary tattoos in the Instagram above, which pokes fun at the false Instagram warning that circulated through many celebrities’ feeds earlier this summer.

Other tattoos include a full color replica of a La Croix can, a Bernie Sanders “tribal tattoo,” a fake coupon for Bed, Bath & Beyond, and more. Most of the tattoos range from $9-$13.

Elkington is also passionate about prison reform, according to her interview with Standard Hotels. She told the publication,

I work with this organization called Dignity and Power NowOpens a New Window., which serves incarcerated people. Most Angelenos don’t know that LA County has the largest prison system in the world and the harshest bail system in the nation. We incarcerate people for mental illness, homelessness, survival crimes, poverty. It’s inhumane. This is in our backyard.

4. Elkington Is Originally From Tennessee

According to a profile of Elkington in Standard Hotels, she grew up in Tennessee, and attended the College of Charleston for college. She explained, “I initially came out [to Los Angeles] with the intention to work for the LA branch of a music management company, but that didn’t last too long. I started getting booked on commercials and music videos and was making more money than my salary. So I quit and started working as a model and actor.”

Elkington has a show coming out this fall, she revealed, called Relationship Status. In the show, she plays a self-described “bi-curious millennial.”

Elkington’s “About” section of her site reads, “Paige Elkington is an designer, model, and actress living in LA. The Paige Shop started so that you could buy her weird creations — she runs the business out of her bedroom. She designed each temporary tattoo and limited edition bag purely because she wanted one for herself.”

5. Elkington Is Working On A Show That She Describes As Her Version Of Broad City

In addition to her acting and modeling work, Elkington also writes her own comedy shorts and is working on a web series. To Standard Hotels, she said, “I’m also working on a web series. It’s my own version of Broad City or Girls. It focuses on millennial “slasher” culture and millennial cynicism, self-self-documentation, but in a way that hopefully isn’t brutal.”