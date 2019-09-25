WATCH: Rudy Giuliani Tells Chris Hahn to “Shut Up, Moron” on Fox News

Rudy Giuliani just lost his cool on Laura Ingrahm’s show when confronted by Chris Hahn. President Trump‘s Lawyer and the former Mayor of New York told Democratic guest Chris Hahn to “Shut up” repeatedly, called him a “moron” and an “idiot” along with insisting he “didn’t know what he was talking about” and threatening to sue him for libel.

Giuliani went into his tirade and barrage of insults after Chris Hahn told him “you’re a public figure” and “you know the libel law.” Giuliani stuttered for several seconds after being interrupted and started screaming at Hahn.

Giuliani then told Hahn to “keep his whiny mouth shut” so that he could “tell the truth”. Hahn repeatedly told Giuliani that he “wished he would stop” referring to his alleged lying in the whistleblower probe involving Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The segment on the Laura Ingrahm show was centered around the Ukraine topic and she invited Giuliani on to defend himself and explain what was going on with the issue.

Rudy Giuliani has had a rough couple of weeks trying to defend President Trump from allegations that he withheld military aid from Ukraine in order to pressure Zelensky into investigating Joe Biden and Hunter Biden’s role in Burisma Holdings and having former Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin fired.

This latest gaffe comes on the heels of his appearance on “Chris Cuomo Prime Time” where he denied and admitted to the asking Ukraine to investigate the Biden’s within 15 seconds.

After Cuomo asked him point-blank if he asked Ukraine to investigate Biden, Giuliani responded, “No, actually I didn’t. I asked the Ukraine to investigate the allegations that there was interference in the election of 2016 by the Ukrainians for the benefit of Hillary Clinton, for which there is already a court finding,” Giuliani responded.

Cuomo asked him again “You never asked anything about Hunter Biden? You never asked anything about Joe Biden and his role with the prosecutor?”

“The only thing I asked about Joe Biden is to get to the bottom of how it was that Lutsenko, who was appointed, dismissed the case,” Giuliani said.

Cuomo pressed the issue, “So you did ask Ukraine to look into Joe Biden?”

“Of course I did,” Giuliani said.

Here is the full clip:

Laura Ingrahm tried and failed to keep the former mayor from exploding but her pleas were lost in the yelling between Giuliani and Hahn. She can tell that Chris is escalating the situation and tells him to calm down but Hahn responds with a mischevious grin and starts laughing at the absurdity of the situation.

The Ukraine Whistleblower Leads to Impeachment Hearings

Such an important day at the United Nations, so much work and so much success, and the Democrats purposely had to ruin and demean it with more breaking news Witch Hunt garbage. So bad for our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019

Nancy Pelosi announced on Tuesday that a formal impeachment inquiry will begin on Trump.

The inquiry comes after The Washington Post broke a story that a whistleblower told U.S. Intelligence Community Michael Atkinson that President Trump made “promise” to President Zelensky that was “regarded as so troubling that it prompted an official in the U.S. intelligence community to file a formal whistleblower complaint with the inspector general for the intelligence community.”

It was later found that President Trump was withholding $440 million in military aid from Ukraine due to “corruption concerns”. It is widely believed that he was using the money as leverage to pressure the Ukrainian President into investigating the Biden family.

“The actions taken to date by the president have seriously violated the Constitution, especially when the president says ‘Article II says I can do whatever I want,’” Pelosi said. “This week the President has admitted to asking the president of Ukraine to take actions which would benefit him politically. The actions of the Trump presidency revealed the dishonorable fact of the president’s betrayal of his oath of office, betrayal of national security and betrayal of the integrity of our elections. Therefore, today, I am announcing the House of Representatives moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry.”

President Trump called the announcement “witch hunt garbage” and “Presidential harassment.” He also said that “They never even saw the transcript of the call. A total Witch Hunt!” referring to “Pelosi, Nadler, Schiff and, of course, Maxine Waters.”

Rudy Giuliani has been struggling to keep his story straight as The White House keeps changing theirs. He’s stuck between a rock and a hard place defending the President on live TV shows as the narrative shifts on a daily basis.

This leads to confusing moments such as this one where Giuliani confuses multiple concepts and leaves Laura Ingrahm baffled as to what he’s talking about.

