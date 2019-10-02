WATCH: Finland President Abruptly Refuses Trump’s Touch in Viral Video

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto was seated alongside U.S. President Donald Trump during a press conference on Wednesday, and when the latter playfully smacked the foreign leader’s knee, Niinisto’s gut reaction was to swat Trump’s hand away.

During the press conference in the Oval Office Trump announced, “Finland is a happy country!” and proceeded to playfully touch the Finnish President’s leg, a moment which was clearly not enjoyed Niinisto, who appeared to look at someone off-camera with a a look that said, “Did that really just happen?” and “Save me, please.” Trump, completely unaware that he was making Niinisto uncomfortable didn’t skip a beat. “He’s a happy leader,” Trump said.

When a reporter asked Trump what he could learn from Finland he said, “Well, if you get rid of Pelosi and you get rid of Shifty Schiff,” referring to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and democratic congressman Adam Schiff, who are leading the formal impeachment inquiry against him. Trump didn’t quite finish his thoughts before repeating, “Finland is a happy country. He is a happy leader, too”

The President of Finland has a solidly Scandinavian response to physical contact from Trump. pic.twitter.com/vZca7v7zgu — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) October 2, 2019

