Stephanie Parze Missing: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Stephanie Parze is a missing New Jersey artist who vanished from her Freehold Township home. She had recently visited a medium.

Family, friends, and authorities are making a major push for information about what happened to Parze. Making the case even more baffling, Stephanie’s car and cell phone were found at her home, according to Fox News. However, the young artist has vanished without a trace.

“She would never go out of the house without her phone,” said her mother Sharlene Parze to News12. “And she was supposed to be at work and she never showed up. Everything is just not her. You know, and I had just left her. And she was supposed to text me when she got home and she never did, but we know that she made it home because her car was in the driveway.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Parze Disappeared After Going to See a Psychic Earlier in the Evening

A missing person’s poster for Stephanie Parze says she “was last seen at her home in Freehold Township, New Jersey on the evening of October 30, 2019. She left behind her car, phone and other personal items and family says it is unlike her to disappear. She was last seen wearing jeans, a burgundy v-neck shirt and a burgundy sweater.”

The poster continues: “If you have any information on the whereabouts of Stephanie Parze, please contact the Freehold Township Police at (732) 462-7908.”

Earlier that night, Parze had gone to see a medium with other family members, according to Fox News. She then return home and disappeared.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s office wrote on Twitter that Parze, 25, was last seen at her home around 10 p.m.

“Investigators are trying to find the whereabouts of 25-year-old Stephanie Parze who was last seen at her residence in Freehold Township around 10 p.m. on Oct. 30, 2019. Got info? Call Det. Murphy at 732-431-7160 ext. 7032, or Det. Valentine of the @FreeholdTwpPD at 732-462-7908,” the post read.

2. Stephanie Worked as a Professional Makeup Artist & Studied Cosmetology

According to her Facebook page, Stephanie Parze worked as a “Professional Makeup Artist/ manager at L.A. Artistry LLc” and a “Wax Specialist at European Wax Center Freehold.” She also wrote that she “studies Fine Arts at duCret School of Art” and “went to monmouth county vocational for cosmetology.”

She went to Freehold Township High School, lives in West Freehold, New Jersey, and described herself as single.

Her visible posts on Facebook are graphics and memes about things like gothic lifestyle, cats, and inspirational sayings. Parze also has an Instagram account, but it’s privatized. She had a second Instagram account where she highlighted her artwork. “☆majoring in fine and applied art☆ (all art work posted is for sale!!) -comment if interested! :)” it reads. “Shout out to everyone who is trying right now,” read a post she shared recently on Facebook. “Trying to do the right thing. Trying to stay open. Trying to let go. Trying to find their flow. Trying to stay afloat. Trying to meet each new day. Trying to find their balance. Trying to love themselves. Trying new things in new ways. I see you. I’m there too. We’re in this together.”

3. Parze’s Sister Posted on Social Media That She Had Gone Missing & Her Father Says Disappearing Is Not Like Stephanie

Family members are seeking information about Stephanie Parze.

“Hi everyone this is Brianna Stephs sister. Has anyone seen her recently or knows where she is? If so please contact me on either mine or her messenger, thank you! Brianna Parze,” reads the top message on Stephanie’s Facebook page.

On her own Facebook page, Brianna Parze wrote, “My sister Stephanie Parze is still missing. No one has heard from her since Wednesday night please contact me if you anyone knows anything!!!”

Asked where she was last seen, Brianna wrote on her comment thread, “home late wed night.” She added, “She was last at my house leaving to go home but she made it home bc her phone car and purse are at the house with the shoes she wearing tht night.”

A friend wrote, “Your sister is sweet and responsible and lovely and I’m so sorry. I hope you find her soon. My heart is aching for you.”

Stephanie’s dad told CBS Local it wasn’t like his daughter to vanish. “… it’s too much, I just can’t handle it… you don’t know what’s going on. Your mind is racing and you don’t know where where she is,” Ed Parze said.

4. Stephanie’s Artwork on Instagram Included Bracelets, Drawings & Figurines

Stephanie’s Instagram page devoted to her artwork is filled with photos of jewelry pieces, such as bracelets and earrings. She also filled her page with numerous sketches. Here’s one:

“Sketched my car,” she wrote with one post. “First ceramic piece done on the new semester,” read a 2015 post. Some of the artwork was for sale.

She posted business cards for her company, Wild Rose Art.

5. Stephanie Was Described as Independent & Caring But Struggled With Vaping Related Illness

Stephanie’s dad told Asbury Park Press that his daughter was “a tough kid,” who was “independent. She always has to have the last word. But she’s caring, she loved children.”

She was the catcher on her high school softball team, the newspaper reported, and recently quit working when she was hospitalized with pneumonia due to vaping. She is one of four children.

In high school, she attended car shows. The family has deep roots in the area, according to App.com.