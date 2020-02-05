Bernie Sanders Is Skipping the State of the Union to Spend Time with His Supporters

If you’re looking for Bernie Sanders during President Donald Trump’s State of the Union tonight, there’s a good reason why you can’t find him. He’s not there. Bernie Sanders is skipping the State of the Union in order to attend his own New Hampshire rally tonight instead before the State of the Union. He will still be delivering a SOTU response later tonight and he’ll be watching the SOTU live with his supporters at the Currier Museum of Art Auditorium.

Bernie Sanders Hosted a Rally Tonight & Will Watch the SOTU with His Supporters Before Delivering a Response

Bernie Sanders went viral during last year’s State of the Union when he refused to clap during President Donald Trump’s speech. Well, there won’t be a repeat of that moment tonight, but only because he’s giving a speech of his own first and then he’s watching the SOTU with his supporters.

First, Sanders spoke at a Milford, New Hampshire rally that began at 6:30 p.m. Eastern before the State of the Union. The “Not Me. Us” rally featured Sanders, his wife Jane Sanders, and Shaun King. Doors opened at 5 p.m. Eastern and the event took place at the Hampshire Hills Athletic Club, Sanders’ campaign told Heavy.

Bernie Sanders is delivering his own State of the Union response later tonight after President Donald Trump and the official Democratic response, and you won’t want to miss it. This will be Sanders’ fourth State of the Union response. But how can you watch his speech? And what time will it likely be? His response won’t be airing on TV tonight, so you’ll have to check a few specific social media channels to find it. Bernie Sanders’ response will be posted on his Facebook page as a live stream, on Twitter, and on YouTube, and people are also welcome to attend in person.

His speech will begin shortly after the Democrats’ response to the SOTU and it’s estimated to start at approximately 10:30 p.m. Eastern. Trump’s speech begins at 9 p.m. Eastern and could last until sometime between 10 and 10:30 p.m. Eastern.

NEW: @BernieSanders already making plans beyond Iowa. His campaign just announced that her will deliver a live response to @realDonaldTrump's State of the Union on Tuesday. Sanders regularly gives a SOTU response- but this will be in front of an audience w/ media present. — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) February 4, 2020

Sanders’ speech will be at The Currier Museum of Art Auditorium. General admission doors open at 8:30 p.m. Eastern, where everyone will watch the State of the Union together starting at 9 p.m. Eastern. Yes, Sanders will be watching the State of the Union live with his supporters tonight, before he gives his own speech in response.

As you’re waiting for Sanders’ speech, here are some highlights from when he was at the State of the Union later year.

Let's check in with Bernie Sanders and Kirsten Gillibrand, as President Trump talks about how great the economy is in his #SOTU pic.twitter.com/urJ6u6Yxno — Intelligencer (@intelligencer) February 6, 2019

People wondered what notes he was taking.

He looked very unhappy during Trump’s SOTU last year.

This year things will be different. Sanders is watching the State of the Union on his own terms, while he and the rest of the Democratic party are still waiting on the Iowa Democratic Party to share the results of the Caucus. The last we heard, Sanders was in a close second right behind Pete Buttigieg.

