COVID-19 Stimulus Checks: How to Use the IRS Direct Deposit Portal

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has named its direct deposit portal “Get My Payment.” The portal will allow people to set up direct deposit with the IRS, which will allow them to get their stimulus payments faster. It will be open and ready for use by “mid-April,” the IRS says.

Though the portal is not yet open, the IRS has provided information on what it will offer. In addition to offering Americans the ability to set up direct deposit for their stimulus payment, it will allow people the option to track the timeline of their payment, and to see their payment status.

The IRS will open this portal by Friday, April 17, at the latest. You can check in on the IRS Economic Impact Payment page each day to see if the portal is open yet.

Here’s what you need to know:

IRS Direct Deposit Portal: All the Information You’ll Need to Provide to Get Your Stimulus Check Faster

To help everyone check the status of their Economic Impact Payment, #IRS is launching a tool that will provide the status of a payment, including the date it's scheduled to be deposited or mailed.

When the IRS direct deposit portal is open, you’ll need some information on hand in order to set up direct deposit. In particular, you’ll need your banking information, so that the IRS knows where to direct deposit your stimulus payment.

In general, when setting up direct deposit, you usually need to provide the following information: the name of your bank, the routing and account numbers for your bank account, and a number of personal details, like your mailing address, email address, or phone number. You might have to verify your identity in some additional way, like offering your social security number in addition to your banking information.

Much of the information you provide to the IRS is private, like your social security number or bank account information. For that reason, Americans should only provide their information through the IRS direct deposit portal, and not through any unregistered third party sites.

If you’re not sure where to find your routing and account numbers for your bank account, you can find it in the three following places: on your bank website, in your bank app, or on a paper check. The routing number on a paper check is nine digits, and the account number is longer. The other number is your check number, and you won’t need that to set up direct deposit in the IRS portal.

Scammers aren't taking a COVID-19 break. Be on the lookout for emails, text messages, websites and social media phishing attempts that request money or personal information.

If, for whatever reason, you don’t want to or can’t set up direct deposit with the IRS, you can always change your mailing address to reflect the place where you currently live. You might have to wait much longer to receive your payment in the mail, but this will at least ensure that your stimulus check goes to the right address.

The IRS also has a portal open for “non-filers,” AKA people who don’t file taxes. Per the IRS, the following people can use this portal to get their stimulus payment:

You did not file a 2018 or 2019 federal income tax return because your gross income was under $12,200 ($24,400 for married couples). This includes people who had no income. Or

You weren't required to file a 2018 or 2019 federal income tax return for other reasons

There are also non-filers who do NOT need to fill out additional information. People who receive the benefits below are already set up with the IRS, and need not fill out any additional information:

Social Security retirement, disability (SSDI), or survivor benefits

Railroad Retirement and Survivor Benefits

