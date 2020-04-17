WATCH: Dr. Phil Under Fire for Comments About Coronavirus on Fox News

Dr. Phil McGraw, who holds a doctorate in clinical psychology and hosts the television show Dr. Phil, came under fire after making certain coronavirus comments during an interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham. During the interview, Dr. Phil commented on the lockdown that has been placed on the United States because of COVID-19.

Dr. Phil said that the economic fallout from the measures will last years, and he compared coronavirus deaths to other deaths, including drownings and car accidents. Here is the clip:

Dr. Phil appears on Laura Ingraham and says we don’t shut the country down for automobile deaths, cigarette related deaths, and swimming pool deaths pic.twitter.com/q8KCgLLClY — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) April 17, 2020

Dr Phil Questions Why the United States Doesn’t Shutdown for Other Death Risks, Including Car Accidents & Drownings

On the topic of the country shutdown, Dr. Phil said:

250 people a year die from poverty, and the poverty line is getting such that more and more people are going to fall below that because the economy is crashing around us. And they’re doing that because people are dying from the coronavirus, I get that. But look, the fact of the matter is, we have people dying, 45,000 people a year die from automobile accidents, 480,000 from cigarettes, 360,000 a year from swimming pools, we don’t shut the country down for that. But yet we’re doing it for this? And the fall out is going to last for years because people’s lives are being destroyed.

‘Dr. Phil’ Trended on Twitter After He Made the Comment on Fox News

Some Americans did not agree with Dr. Phil’s assessment during his interview with Laura Ingraham. Many took to Twitter to voice their outrage:

Jessica Huseman, a journalist with ProPublica, said:

Dr. Phil voluntarily relinquished his medical license after several run ins with Texas medical regulations. He is currently licensed to practice in zero (0) states. https://t.co/ye0GpD2Ami — Jessica Huseman (@JessicaHuseman) April 17, 2020

Shannon Watts, founder of Moms Demand Action, tweeted:

3,600 Americans die in pools each year; not 360,000 “Dr” Phil has doctorate in psychology. He is not a medical doctor. He’s not even licensed to practice psychology. https://t.co/1RvHKMcS07 — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) April 17, 2020

Charlotee Clymer, a writer, said:

To those finding out Dr. Phil is a hack — welcome to the party! We have snacks. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) April 17, 2020

TMZ Sports’ Robert Littal tweeted:

Never a bad time to point out that Dr. Phil is not a licensed doc and has done some real shady things in the past. https://t.co/9FKnAoGwcS — Robert Littal (@BSO) April 17, 2020

Comedian W. Kamau Bell tweeted:

Dr. Drew: "We won't get anywhere near 20,000 deaths!" Dr. Oz: "Hold my green bean weight loss extract… What's the big deal if only 2-3% of people die???" Dr. Phil: "Hold my bestselling psuedo psychology book filled w/ folksy yet nonsensical catchphrases…" https://t.co/7aMA4z1lLb — W. Kamau Bell (@wkamaubell) April 17, 2020

Dr. Phil’s controversial take on the COVID-19 lockdown was aired the same day as Dr. Mehmet Oz’s take, which also garnered criticism online. To read Dr. Oz’s “two to three percent” trade-off comments, click the “Read Next” link below.

