If Kim Jong Un Dies, Who Succeeds as North Korea’s Leader?

North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-Un is reportedly in ‘grave danger’ after undergoing a cardiovascular procedure earlier this month, a United States official told CNN. There’s been speculation over Kim’s deteriorating health for months due to his heavy smoking, heavy-set weight, and workload, but after he missed the birthday of his grandfather, Kim Il Sung, which was celebrated as a national holiday in North Korea on April 15, further speculation was raised.

According to Daily NK, a website run by North Korean defectors, sources reveal that Kim is recovering at a villa in the Mount Kumgang resort country of Hyangsan following his surgery which took place on April 12.

An unidentified source said, “My understanding is that he had been struggling (with cardiovascular problems) since last August but it worsened after repeated visits to Mount Paektu,” referring to the country’s sacred mountain. The last time Kim was seen in public was on April 11, when he was attending a meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party’s politburo, according to the Daily NK.

While it’s difficult to know the severity of Kim’s health, as North Korea does not have a free press and tightly controls information concerning its leader, his noticeable absence has left many to wonder: If Kim passed away, who would take over as North Korea’s leader? Unlike in America, where there is a clear plan of succession, the process is more complicated in North Korea.

There Is No Obvious Successor, But It’s Largely Assumed That Power Would Stay Within The Kim Dynasty

In an interview 9 News, Monash University’s Andy Jackson said back in 2017, “I don’t know who would take over, but it wouldn’t be the end of the Kim dynasty, they would get somebody else. Legitimacy for the North Korean government is totally centered around the Kim dynasty.”

The Kim dynasty started with war hero Kim il-Sun, the first leader and founder of the People’s Republic of North Korea, who died in 1994. His leadership was passed down to his son, Kim Jong-il, for whom Kim Jong-Un succeeded in 2011.

However, key members of Kim’s family have perished since the current leader took power. Kim’s older brother, Kim Jong-nam, was assassinated in February 2017 in a chemical attack in Malaysia, and his uncle, Jang Song-thaek, was killed on Kim’s order after illegally using anti-aircraft machine guns in 2013.

Australian National University’s Bates Gill said, “I suppose in practice you could envision a junta of generals stepping in some way. Maybe there is a relative we don’t really know about who could be stood up as a legitimate successor. But there isn’t anyone waiting in the wings.”

According to the NK News, a natural power struggle would ensue following Kim’s death. However, there’s a good chance that one of the top Workers’ Party members could take over, with Chairman of the Organization and Guidance Department Choe Ryong Hae, being the top candidate.

What About His Sister Kim Yo-Jong?

Daughter of Kim Jong-il and Ko Yong-hui, Kim Yo Jong is believed to be the youngest of seven siblings, born in 1987, and considered a “favored member” of the family. She is a trusted advisor to Kim Jong-Un, and in 2018, was nominated to North Korea’s Politburo.

Kim Yo Jong is largely credited for created her big brother’s public image, following the trends of fellow dictators around the world. While she briefly lost some of her power in 2019 after negotiations with President Trump fell through in Hanoi, she has cine earned her way back to as the most powerful woman in North Korea.

According to the Washington Examiner, “North Korean experts are also divided on whether a woman could ever take command. After all, North Korea is very traditional, and it would be very hard for other Pyongyang elites to accept her as supreme leader. It is very probable that she would be pushed aside once her brother has an old enough male heir.”

Married to Wife Ri Sol-Ju, Could One of Kim Jong-Un’s Children Take Over?

Kim, who’s married to wife Ri Sol-Ju, share three children together, according to South Korea’s National Intelligence Service. However, very little is known about their ages or names. There is public knowledge of only one of Kim’s kids’ names, and that’s thanks to Dennis Rodman.

The retired NBA star shares a famous friendship with North Korea’s supreme leader and claimed to hold his baby daughter when he visited the family in 2013. Rodman said Kim’s daughter’s name was Ju Ae.

Without knowing the age or sex of Kim’s children, it’s hard to know whether or not they would be able to step into the role as North Korea’s next supreme leader. However, there’s a chance the role could be held by someone until one of Kim’s children is deemed ready to succeed.

