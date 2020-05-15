Once A Retail Giant, J.C. Penney Files For Bankruptcy

J.C. Penney filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Monday afternoon after paying $17 million towards the company’s $4.2 billion debt. The store had been teetering on the edge of bankruptcy for several weeks and had lost $4.45 billion in eight of the nine years, according to USA Today.

In March, J.C. Penney CEO Jill Soltau had said the company was working with its lenders to restructure its debts and it was also considering rescue financing, the Dallas Business Journal reported. She also said she was “optimistic about JCPenney’s ability to weather this pandemic.”

However, a combination of declining sales and the coronavirus pandemic prompted the company to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. In fact, the restructuring agreement the company agreed to as part of its bankruptcy cited coronavirus as the reason that it had sought bankruptcy, according to a statement from J.C. Penney:

The RSA contemplates agreed-upon terms for a pre-arranged financial restructuring plan (the “Plan”) that is expected to reduce several billion dollars of indebtedness, provide increased financial flexibility to help navigate through the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Sales at J.C. Penney, CNBC reported, had fallen annually since 2016 and the company had lost hundreds of stores since 2001, leaving it with around 860. J.C. Penny had around $500 million when it filed; the retailer has previously said it plans to close around 200 stores, CNBC reported.

The company had already been furloughing supply chain and logistics centers on March 20 and announced that it would begin furloughing hourly workers on April 2, the Dallas Business Journal reported.

By filing, the Texas-based retailer store became the fourth large company (after J. Crew, Neiman Marcus and Stage Stores) to seek Chapter 11. Those protections under Chapter 11 allow a company or individual to seek relief and adjust its repayment plan to debtors.

J.C. Penney is a retail store that has been established since 1913; by 1994, the company had $20.4 billion in retail sales versus the $11 billion it made in the last fiscal year.

J.C. Penney has said it will continue to provide products and curbside-pickup services, as well as funds through its eCommerce site, jcp.com, even as it “restructures” with its lenders.

We are also encouraged by the level of support we have received from our vendor partners, landlords, and other stakeholders, whose confidence in our business and our people is expected to contribute to a successful reorganization. We have a newly refreshed, highly experienced team of retail executives who remain focused on rebuilding our business and restoring financial strength to JCPenney. This team has continued to innovate even during these challenging times.

