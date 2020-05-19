Jerry Brown: Oklahoma Fire Captain Accused of Bank Robbery

On May 18, Tulsa Fire Department Capt. Jerry Brown was taken into police custody on charges relating to a March 12 bank robbery in Skiatook, Oklahoma. Police are still investigating a second bank robbery that took place on May 7 at the Exchange Bank in Sperry, Oklahoma.

Police Say Brown Stole & Concealed Property Worth $57,000

According to KJRH, Skiatook police charged Brown with bank robbery and knowingly concealing stolen property worth an estimated $57,000. Tulsa Police detained Brown at a fire department facility before the Skiatook Police Department took him into custody on Monday evening charged with the March 12 robbery. The department plans to transport Brown to Osage County on Tuesday morning.

The second robbery is still under investigation by the neighboring Sperry Police Department, and federal charges may be brought by the FBI in the coming days, KJRH reported.

According to WSOC-TV, Skiatook police began investigating Brown after receiving “several phone calls from people in Skiatook about business activities he was engaged in.” The FBI became involved shortly after. Officials believe Brown worked alone, according to KJRH.

Brown joined the Tulsa Fire Department in 2002 and worked for the city for 17 years. In a statement, a spokesperson for the fire department confirmed Brown’s arrest, adding:

The Tulsa Fire Department takes allegations of this kind very seriously and is fully committed to working with law enforcement as they continue to investigate this matter. The Tulsa Fire Department holds our responsibility to the citizens of Tulsa in high regard. We continually strive to offer the absolute best life safety, incident stabilization and property conservation services in the Tulsa community. We expect our employees to act in a manner that continuously builds upon public trust we have worked so hard to obtain.

Brown will be placed on administrative leave until the matter is resolved.

The statement did not contain information about the second robbery, which is still under investigation by the Sperry Police Department. Brown has not been charged in that incident.

Oklahoma Police Released Photos of the Suspect Following the Robberies

In a photograph from the scene released by the Skiatook Police Department after the first robbery, a large man dressed in a hooded black jacket, tan pants, gloves, sunglasses and a ski mask carries a black bag into the Oklahoma Capitol Bank in Skiatook. Police described the suspect as 6-feet to 6-feet-2-inches tall and 200 to 250 pounds. The suspect vehicle was described as an “early to mid 2000s silver in color Chevy or GMC 2 door pickup.” The description, which was posted to Facebook, encouraged viewers to get in touch if they had any information.

Nearly two months later, the Sperry Police Department reported a bank robbery of its own. The department released photos on Facebook depicting a large man in a dark button-down shirt, tan pants, ski mask and baseball cap carrying a black bag. Police also released a photo of the suspect’s vehicle, which appears to be a silver 4-door SUV with tinted windows.

The post does not suggest that the robbery may have been carried out by the same suspect involved in the Skiatook heist two months earlier. Each of the robberies took place between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

