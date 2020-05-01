Kim Jong-Un Makes First Public Appearance in 20 Days: Report

North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un made his first public appearance in twenty days, according to South Korean news outlet, Yonhap. During that time, no official answers were given to questions regarding the dictator’s health, according to the New York Times.

According to state media, Mr. Kim made an appearance in the Sunchon, South Phyongan Province to celebrate the completion of a fertilizer plant.

Mr. Kim has not been seen in public since a Worker’s Party event on April 11. When he didn’t attend a celebration to mark the 108th birthday of the founder of North Korean, Kim Il-sung, on April 15, rumors began to swirl that Mr. Kim’s health had taken a turn. On April 21, CNN reported that the North Korean leader was in “grave danger” after undergoing surgery. On the same day, Daily NK, a South Korean news source, claimed that Mr. Kim had undergone heart surgery. Il-sung, Mr. Jim’s grandfather, died of a heart attack in 1994.

Pyongyang has a long history of keeping mum when it comes to details about its leader’s health and whereabouts.

For weeks, rumors have circulated that the North Korean leader is comatose or dead, prompting questions about who might succeed him. The leader’s sister, Kim Yo-jong, Mr. Kim came to power in 2012, making him the third leader of North Korea, all of which have been male.