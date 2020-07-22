Senate Candidate Jo Rae Perkins Promotes Pizzagate ‘Documentary’ & Proud Boys

Just as Twitter prepared to crack down on thousands of QAnon conspiracy theory-related accounts, Oregon U.S. Senate candidate Jo Rae Perkins used the platform on Saturday to repeatedly promote a so-called “documentary” on Pizzagate.

Perkins also signaled her support for the Proud Boys — the Southern Poverty Law Center-designated hate group headed by Gavin McInnes — although, she made an unfortunate error in typing the group’s handle, resulting in some hilarity online.

The day of the Oregon primary, Perkins declared her support for QAnon in a video, saying, “I stand with Q and the team. Thank you Anons, and thank you patriots. And together, we can save our republic.”

She is also far from alone in the 2020 election when it comes to supporting bizarre conspiracy theories.

Last Weekend, Perkins Implored Her 10,000 Followers to Watch So-Called Documentary ‘Out of Shadows’ — Which Depicts the Pizzagate Conspiracy Theory as True

I recommend two movies. The first one is "To Live" https://t.co/vJPwQIwdmV

The second is "Out Of Shadows" – https://t.co/W3NNwQztSi.

Watch in that order. I look forward to your comments. To Live is in Chinese – you must watch it with the closed caption translation. — Jo Rae Perkins (@PerkinsForUSSen) July 19, 2020

On the evening of July 18, Perkins advised her followers on Twitter to watch two movies. One was To Live, a 1994 historical epic by the legendary Chinese director Yimou Zhang. The second, however, was a 2020 movie by former Hollywood stuntman Mike Smith, called Out of Shadows.

The film posits that Hollywood movies, as well as popular music, have functioned as a conditioning and mind-controlling system that gives elites power over consumers. For much of its length, the film deals with propaganda in general and makes references to the U.S. Government’s MK-Ultra program. The last third of Out of Shadows, however, is devoted to Pizzagate — the bizarre conspiracy theory that predates QAnon and posits that there is a pedophilic, Satanic, cannibalistic cabal existing between Hollywood and Washington, D.C.

It features uncritical interviews with proponents of the bizarre conspiracy theory, including QAnon-promoting author Liz Crokin, whose account was banned in 2018 after she unrelentingly harassed model and author Chrissy Teigen, accusing her of being part of the supposed Satanic, pedophilic cabal.

“Chrissy, you run in circle with people who rape, torture & traffic kids. This is a fact, I expose sex trafficking for a living,” Crokin tweeted at Teigen, the Washington Post reported.

Crokin accuses performers Katy Perry and Lady Gaga of being a part of the cabal as well, based on imagery in their music videos and the fact that they had worked with legendary Serbian performance artist Marina Abramović. She also points to some of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign chair John Podesta’s leaked emails, claiming that whenever the word “pizza” is used, it refers to pedophilia.

“You can get a service for half an hour. You can get a massage for half an hour … You can’t get food for half an hour. That just absolutely makes no sense,” Crokin says in the documentary.

Perkins promoted the documentary twice on July 18, telling one user who questioned its veracity, “Documentary 4 U.”

Perkins Also Posted a Video of Black Lives Matter Protesters Clashing With Apparent Proud Boys & Signaled Her Support for the Controversial Group; She Typed the Wrong Twitter Handle, Though

On June 16, Perkins retweeted a video appearing to show an undated confrontation between Proud Boys members in red “Make America Great Again” hats and anti-police violence protesters in Washington, D.C.

The Proud Boys are a chauvinistic, pro-Trump, white nationalist and anti-Muslim group founded by Gavin McInnes, who often instigate violent confrontations with anti-racist protesters, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center. McInnes sued the SPLC last year over its designation of the Proud Boys as a hate group, as well as for alleged harassment, Heavy reported.

The original Tweet read, “United4Trump.” Perkins added a series of hashtags and a Twitter handle in her retweet.

“#ProudBoys! #USA #Patriots @ProudBoysUS,” Perkins wrote.

However, the Twitter handle she used actually belongs to the “proudly pansexual,” anti-police violence, anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement group Proud Boys USA. Some users gleefully pointed that fact out to Perkins, though her Tweet has yet to be deleted.

methinks you didn't check out the profile of @ProudBoysUS when you were trumpeting your fascist bigotry. ha! — DHARMApocalypse (@dharmapocalypse) July 18, 2020

One user suggested Perkins was peddling “fascist bigotry” and didn’t bother to check the handle she was using.

😂 at the Proud Boys that were tagged 🌈 — mama tee (@babyphatty555) July 16, 2020

Perkins joins in the general election several other candidates for Congress who have professed some degree of affection for the QAnon Conspiracy theory, including Lauren Boebert in Colorado and Marjorie Taylor Greene in Georgia.

Heavy reached out to Perkins and Proud Boys USA for comment.

