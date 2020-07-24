John King: Arizona School Board Member Faces Backlash for Email to Ex-Student

John King is a board member of the Kyrene school district in Arizona, serving since 2012. He has been accused of threatening a constituent’s law career after the latter emailed him about delaying the start of school.

Katie Giel, a law student at Arizona State University and a former Kyrene student, said she was worried about the safety of students and teachers of the Kyrene school district, and wrote an email to King on the night of July 22, expressing her concerns about restarting schools in Arizona, a hotspot of the pandemic.

King’s response to Giel a few minutes later surprised her:

I am forwarding this to the district leadership. You will be contacted by the appropriate authorities. This may or may not affect your JD. I’d be careful sending such emails with this kind of verbiage.

Giel wrote back and said what seemed to offend King was the “weight of the health and safety decisions” that he had to handle. She asked him to “consider the safety of students and staff above all else” again. She also told him it would be “widely inappropriate” for him to threaten her career because she sent the previous email “as a constituent.”

King, who The Arizona Republic said appeared opposed to delaying the start of school, replied and said Giel was “uninformed.” He then asked her to plead with her “teacher friends” and mentioned her law degree again.

It would be helpful for you to do a thorough analysis of what is really happening so that you don’t come off so uninformed. Your teacher friends are able to cancel their contract without penalty. Why don’t you go plead with them. And I’m not the least bit intimidated by your JD.

Giel only identified herself as a law student at Arizona State University once in her signature in the first email, the email chain she forwarded to Heavy shows. She said it was only a generic signature block that a lot of students would use and that she didn’t see her how her law degree was relevant to the discussion. “It never occurred to me that an elected official would threaten to interfere in my livelihood and in my education.”

She told Heavy that she believed her message was “respectful and empathetic,” and that King’s implication of interfering in her law career caught her off guard. “I was very surprised to see that his response to me was to threaten and belittle me, rather than to take responsibility for the elected office that he holds,” Giel said.

And for him to do that, it was disgusting, but also very telling, I think, about the lengths that he will go to, to not be accountable to his voters. So I found that extremely troubling and that’s why I decided to post it on social media because I thought that voters in the Kyrene school district should know who they are electing.

King did not immediately respond to Heavy’s request for comment. Lily Altavena, a reporter from The Arizona Republic, said King refused to respond to the issue and hung up her phone. A Kyrene School District spokesperson also told The Arizona Republic that the district “does not comment on individual board member exchanges with constituents.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Another Constituent Also Accused King of Trying to Interfere in His Job

This dude acted the same way too me🙄🙄 He emailed my work and tried to tell on me – thankfully my bosses shut that down REAL quick! pic.twitter.com/qTzJxcnvvT — Andrew Kennedy (@ASUAndrewK) July 23, 2020

King has faced backlash since Giel tweeted about their email exchange and many people expressed solidarity with Giel, including Doug Sylvester, dean of Arizona State University’s law school. He tweeted in support of Giel and said he hoped King would apologize.

Andrew Kennedy, a sustainability major at Arizona State University, replied to Giel on Twitter and said that King tried to interfere in his job too after he sent King an email on July 17, urging him to delay the opening of school in the Kyrene school district.

The email chain that Kennedy forwarded to Heavy shows King accusing Kennedy, who’s also a former student of the Kyrene school district, of “threatening” him with the following remark:

I have a strong feeling that with your term ending this year, the public will have a very critical eye of how you handle the safety of students and teachers when voting. If any teachers, students, support staff, or administration die from this virus because you choose to open before COVID cases go down, it will be on your hands.

On July 20, Kennedy, who will be a senior this fall, said he was contacted by his academic advisor at Arizona State University. His academic advisor told him that King had forwarded their emails to the university, saying that Kennedy was threatening him. The emails finally got to the dean of Kennedy’s school and his academic advisor, who didn’t think there were any threats, Kennedy told Heavy.

Kennedy said King also emailed the organization he worked for on campus, but his bosses supported him. Just like Giel, Kennedy also had an email signature that indicated his identity.

Giel also learned about the incident with Kennedy, and she wasn’t too worried about what King could do to harm her career, saying that her emails were “completely appropriate and completely professional.”

King Had a Dispute With Other Board Members About Reopening School

More than 90 school board members across Arizona have signed a letter urging Governor Doug Ducey to delay school reopening which is scheduled on August 17. Among them are two of King’s colleagues at the Kyrene school district, Board Vice President Kevin Walsh of Chandler and member Michelle Fahy of Tempe.

In a board meeting on July 14, King criticized Walsh and Fahy for signing the letter without consulting with the entire board. He accused them of violating an agreement that prevented individual board members from taking political sides publicly.

“We are not here for the politics,” King said. “We are here for our students.”

He also accused a board member of directly reaching out to teachers and asking them to send emails to Kyrene school district’s superintendent to pressure her to delay the start of in-person education.

Giel said King’s reference to her as a friend of teachers implied that he didn’t see himself as a friend of teachers. “I’m very disappointed that he doesn’t seem to see himself as someone who is a friend to teachers and needs to protect teachers,” she told Heavy.

King Has Been a Kyrene School District Board Member Since 2012