3 Homes Explode in Baltimore Killing at Least 1, Others Trapped Inside

Baltimore Fire Union Three Homes exploded Monday morning in Baltimore.

Preliminary reports are coming out from citizen reporters and Baltimore Fire Rescue of a multiple home explosion at Reisterstown and Brook Hill Road. Videos show major damage including debris all over the road, smoke, twisted metal, and electrical poles as fire-rescue arrives and people line the streets to see what is happening.

According to the Baltimore Firefighter Union, one person has died and they are working to free others. Firefighters have confirmed that three homes exploded, causing them to collapse. They report a strong smell of gas. They have also confirmed that people are trapped inside, according to Citizen., which has posted several videos on their site.

Fire Rescue reports multiple extractions are happening as they work to free trapped people, including a woman, three children, and one additional victim. They are also working to free someone trapped in a basement.

Firefighters requested a supply unit respond with extra wood saws, chains, and fuel, and a bomb squad is arrived on the scene, according to Citizen, but there have been no reports of an explosive device.

Baltimore fire rescue reports that “three patients, all critical have been rescued by Firefighters. Special Rescue Operations units have arrived and are beginning to search and rescue the other patients. and EMS are setting up for treatment and triage for victims with less serious injuries.”

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated.

