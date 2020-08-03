3 Homes Explode in Baltimore Killing at Least 1, Others Trapped Inside

Preliminary reports are coming out from citizen reporters and Baltimore Fire Rescue of a multiple home explosion at Reisterstown and Brook Hill Road. Videos show major damage including debris all over the road, smoke, twisted metal, and electrical poles as fire-rescue arrives and people line the streets to see what is happening.

According to the Baltimore Firefighter Union, one person has died and they are working to free others. Firefighters have confirmed that three homes exploded, causing them to collapse. They report a strong smell of gas. They have also confirmed that people are trapped inside, according to Citizen., which has posted several videos on their site.

(3) patients, all critical have been rescued by Firefighters. Special Rescue Operations units have arrived and are beginning to search and rescue the other patients. (6) #BCFDEMS medic units have been called. Units from @BaltCoFire have been called to help. 📷@CitizenAppBALT https://t.co/GtmvfbRVYZ pic.twitter.com/5nJmHbFX6U — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) August 10, 2020

Fire Rescue reports multiple extractions are happening as they work to free trapped people, including a woman, three children, and one additional victim. They are also working to free someone trapped in a basement.

Firefighters requested a supply unit respond with extra wood saws, chains, and fuel, and a bomb squad is arrived on the scene, according to Citizen, but there have been no reports of an explosive device.

Baltimore fire rescue reports that “three patients, all critical have been rescued by Firefighters. Special Rescue Operations units have arrived and are beginning to search and rescue the other patients. and EMS are setting up for treatment and triage for victims with less serious injuries.”

Off Duty #BCFDSRO Special Rescue Operations personnel are being called in to the scene. Search and rescue operations continue.@BaltimoreFire @BCFDL734 @officers964 are being supported by @BaltCoFire @iafflocal1311 due to the complexity and size of this incident. pic.twitter.com/tdS8P3eCHZ — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) August 10, 2020

This is a major 3 alarm incident. From @BaltimoreFire

12 Engines, 6 Trucks, 2 Squads, RES1CUE, 9 EMS units, 5 BCs, 3 DCs, 1 AC, + more support units, 8 Dispatchers From @BaltCoFire

8 Engines, 3 Trucks, 3 Squads, USAR + Hazmat From @HCDFRS

1 Tower ≈200 Personnel on scene pic.twitter.com/F8rlHh58xW — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) August 10, 2020

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated.

