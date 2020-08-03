COVID-19 Stimulus Checks: What’s the Delay in Approving $1,200 Payments?

It’s already August, and many Americans are waiting for news on the second COVID-19 stimulus checks. Especially since the $600 extra weekly unemployment benefits have expired, another stimulus check would be a lifeline for a lot of people.

However, what’s taking so long? Why are the checks delayed? It turns out that Republicans and Democrats came out of the weekend negotiations on August 2 still agreeing on $1,200 checks, but there’s a delay in approving the overall relief plan for other reasons.

First of all, the Democratic-controlled House already passed its own second stimulus relief plan. However, any plan needs to make it through the Republican-controlled Senate. That’s where it’s all broken down. First, Senate Republicans are dealing with some dissent in their ranks from colleagues who are balking at the hefty pricetag on the stimulus relief proposal overall. Secondly, they must negotiate with Democrats, who want a more expensive plan.

Remember that the stimulus checks are part of a broader relief plan that includes thorny issues like liability protection and the unemployment benefits.

Here’s what you need to know:

Republicans & Democrats Disagree on the Unemployment Extension & That’s Delaying Approval of Stimulus Checks Too

According to CNBC, Republicans and Democrats have agreed that $1,200 stimulus checks to more Americans is a good idea. However, the overall plan, of which the checks are a part, has bogged down in dispute over the unemployment extension, which was initially approved during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Republican opposition centers around a belief that an extra $600 a week is too much of an incentive to people not to work. CNBC reported that those benefits remained the “key sticking point separating Democrats and Republicans” on the evening of August 2, 2020.

That point emerged after a weekend meeting between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin. “We’ve been for the $600. They have a $200 proposal, which does meet the needs of America’s working families, and it’s a condescension, quite frankly,” Pelosi said after the meeting, of the unemployment benefits.

As for stimulus checks, Mnuchin told CNBC the two sides continue to agree on those.

The GOP plan is for stimulus check guidelines to mirror the income guidelines for stimulus check round one. That means people would qualify if they earn under $75,000, and they would get a lesser amount up to $99,000. However, the GOP plan would give a $500 payment per child to adult dependents as well, which the first round did not, excluding many college students.

The Deadline to Reach an Agreement is August 7

August 7 is the date that the Senate goes into summer session, so it’s the deadline that Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has given to sort all of this out, according to Cnet.

“Mark Meadows and I will be back there every day until we reach an agreement,” Mnuchin said Sunday on ABC’s This Week, according to Cnet. “We understand there’s a need to compromise. But, on the other hand, there’s also a big need to get kids into schools, get people back to jobs and keep the economy open and keep people safe.”

