Stephanie Wolkoff Secretly Taped Melania Trump Trash Talking Donald & Ivanka

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, a former longtime friend of Melania Trump, secretly recorded conversations of the first lady dissing husband Donald Trump and her stepdaughter Ivanka Trump, according to journalist Yashar Ali.

Wolkoff, whose tell-all book, Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship With the First Lady, will be released on September 1, will detail the crumbling of their 15-year friendship, and why she left the role as the first lady’s senior advisor in February 2018. Wolkoff’s book promises to describe Melania’s reaction to the infamous Access Hollywood in which her husband bragged he could “just grab” women “by the p****,” as well as the reasoning behind her infamous “I really don’t care, do u?” jacket.

On August 24, Ali mentioned on Twitter that a good amount of Wolkoff’s recorded tapes was of Melania dissing the president’s daughter and senior advisor Ivanka Trump. Wolkoff, a former director of special events at Vogue, who first met Melania in 2003, helped plan Trump’s $107 million inauguration ceremony and was in charge of hiring the first lady’s staff, helping create her initiatives and assisting in writing her speeches.

However, Wolkoff’s book description claims that their relationship “all fell apart when she was made the scapegoat for inauguration finance irregularities. Melania could have defended her innocent friend and confidant, but she stood by her man, knowing full well who was really to blame. The betrayal nearly destroyed Wolkoff.”

Ali tweeted on Monday, “It’s unclear what Wolkoff says that Mrs. Trump said about her family, but I do know that the disparaging remarks are in the book and that Wolkoff taped conversations with Mrs. Trump without her knowing. I’m told that Wolkoff says in her book that most of Mrs. Trump’s disparaging comments about the Trump family were reserved for Ivanka Trump.”

“Again, multiple sources confirmed to me that Wolkoff taped some of her conversations with the first lady,” Ali tweeted.

The alleged tension between Melania and Ivanka were also detailed in Mary Jordan’s The Art of Her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump, which was released in June. The book describes how Ivanka wanted to rename the “First Lady’s Office” the “First Family Office,” a suggestion which Melania quickly shut down.

Melania and Me, which is being published Gallery Books, by an imprint of Simon & Schuster description further read, “In her memoir, Wolkoff chronicles her journey from their friendship that started in New York to her role as the First Lady’s trusted advisor to her abrupt and very public departure, to life after Washington, being an advocate for children’s and women’s causes.”

Wolkoff Revealing She Secretly Recorded Melania Comes Days After Tapes of Maryanne Barry Trump Trashing Talking the President Were Released

A recorded conversation between Donald Trump‘s niece Mary Trump and the president’s older sister, Maryanne Trump Barry, was released by The Washington Post on August 22. The chat was secretly taped by Mary Trump, who recently published The New York Times best-selling tell-all book, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man.

Mary Trump, 55, provided The Post with 15 hours of “face-to-face conversations with Barry in 2018 and 2019,” the paper reported. “She provided The Post with previously unreleased transcripts and audio excerpts, which include exchanges that are not in her book.”

Barry, 83, a retired federal judge, and the oldest of the Trump siblings, said of her brother as president, “His goddamned tweet and lying, oh my God. I’m talking too freely, but you know. The change of stories. The lack of preparation. The lying. Holy s***.”

“All he wants to do is appeal to his base,” Barry continues. “He has no principles. None. None. And his base, I mean my God, if you were a religious person, you want to help people. Not do this.”

During another part of the conversation, Barry, who has not publicly spoken critically of her younger brother says, “It’s the phoniness of it all. It’s the phoniness and this cruelty. Donald is cruel.”

In Mary Trump’s book, she wrote that Barry called her brother a “clown” during the 2016 election, and how her aunt disapproved of how her brother spoke to the press about Fred Trump Jr., who died from alcohol-related illness in 1981. “He’s using your father’s memory for political purposes and that’s a sin, especially since Freddy should have been the star of the family,” Barry told Mary Trump.

Both Melania & Ivanka are Scheduled to Speak at the RNC This Week

The bombshell news that audio exists of the first lady dissing the president comes hours before the first day of the 2020 Republican National Convention is set to kick off on Monday. While Trump is scheduled to speak during each night of the RNC, Melania is scheduled to give a speech on Tuesday, August 25.

Ivanka is set to speak on Thursday, August 24. Neither Melanie nor Ivanka have yet commented on Wolkoff’s secret recordings.

